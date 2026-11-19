Sony has launched its WH-CH730N and WH-CH530 wireless headphones in India on Thursday. The new headphones come in multiple colour options and feature Bluetooth connectivity and AI-powered call noise reduction. The Sony WH-CH730N features active noise cancellation (ANC) and is claimed to deliver up to 75 hours of battery life with ANC turned off. The WH-CH530 is advertised to offer up to 55 hours of battery life. Both headphones offer Sony's Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) technology.

Sony WH-CH730N, WH-CH530 Price in India, Availability

The Sony WH-CH730N costs Rs. 12,990 in India. The over-ear headphones are available in Black, Blue, White, Pink, and Beige.

The Sony WH-CH530 is priced at Rs. 4,490. It is offered in Black, White, Cobalt, Coral, Pink and Mint finishes. Both headphones will go on sale starting today (November 19).

Sony WH-CH730N, WH-CH530 Specifications, Features

Both Sony WH-CH730N and WH-CH530 support AI-powered call noise reduction. They also support Auracast and Multipoint Connection, allowing users to pair two Bluetooth devices at the same time. They feature 30mm drivers and support Sony's DSEE technology. The duo support Bluetooth 6.0 with SBC, AAC and LC3 audio codecs. The Sony WH-CH730N and WH-CH530 offer a 10-band equaliser through the Sony Sound Connect app. They support 360 Reality Audio

The Sony WH-CH730N is an over-ear wireless headphone with Dual Noise Sensor technology that is designed to block surrounding noise during calls. The headphones also offer Ambient Sound Modes with 20 levels of adaptive control. The Sony WH-CH730N features AI beamforming microphones with Precise Voice Pickup technology. It supports Bluetooth LE Audio, Google Fast Pair, and Microsoft Swift Pair with compatible devices.

Sony claims the WH-CH730N delivers up to 75 hours of battery life with noise cancellation disabled. It is said to last up to 50 hours with ANC enabled. It weighs approximately 207g.

Photo Credit: Sony WH-CH530

The Sony WH-CH530 has a closed, on-ear design with 30mm driver units. It offers AI-based noise reduction for calls. This model does not offer ANC or Ambient Sound Mode.

Sony says the headphones offer up to 55 hours of music playback and up to 35 hours of communication time on a single charge. A three-minute quick charge is claimed to provide up to 90 minutes of playback. It weighs around 150g.