Samsung is rumoured to be entering the premium over-ear headphone segment with a new product called Galaxy Studio. In recent weeks, the rumour mill has hinted at its design and colour options. A new report now reveals some of its key specifications. The headphones will reportedly feature active noise cancellation (ANC), spatial audio with head tracking, wear detection, and both wireless and wired connectivity options. The Galaxy Studio could pack an 870mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Studio Headphones Features, Specifications (Leaked)

SammyGuru reportedly dug into the One UI 9.5 beta software and found multiple animations, tutorials, and information snippets related to the Galaxy Studio. The unannounced headphones are listed with an 870mAh battery, although the software reportedly specifies a rated capacity of 850mAh.

The leak also points to two wired audio options: USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. One animation reportedly shows a phone connected directly to the Galaxy Studio via a USB Type-C cable. Samsung's software suggests that wired listening could offer higher audio quality and lower latency, making the headphones suitable for gaming, music, and video playback.

The Galaxy Studio is also tipped to support ANC and Ambient Sound mode. Users could reportedly adjust ANC levels, ambient sound volume, and noise control settings through the headphones' integrated controls. The software also indicates automatic switching to Ambient Sound, as well as an option to enable the mode during calls.

Another unearthed feature is wear detection. The headphones could reportedly automatically pause media playback when users take them off and resume it when they put them back on. Samsung may also let an ongoing call switch to the connected phone or tablet's speaker when users remove the headphones.

The leak also offers more details about the touch controls. A single tap on the right earcup could play or pause audio, while a double-tap may skip to the next track or answer and end calls. A triple-tap is said to take users to the previous track. Touching and holding the sensitive area could activate a voice assistant.

Other reported audio features include 360 Audio with head tracking, which could adjust spatial audio based on the user's head movements. The headphones are also tipped to support Auracast broadcasts, notification reading, Samsung's Buds Auto Switch functionality, and seamless device connections. Samsung Find integration could let users make the headphones beep when they are misplaced.

The software reportedly includes an equaliser, Dialogue Boost, and Loudness Normalisation. These settings could also be integrated with Samsung's Modes and Routines feature.

Samsung has yet to officially announce the Galaxy Studio headphones, so their final specifications, pricing, and launch timeline remain under wraps.