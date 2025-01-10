Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Might Have Briefly Added New Custom Instruction Options to ChatGPT

OpenAI Might Have Briefly Added New Custom Instruction Options to ChatGPT

ChatGPT’s new instruction options included the user’s nickname and profession as well as personality traits for the chatbot.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 January 2025 20:06 IST
OpenAI Might Have Briefly Added New Custom Instruction Options to ChatGPT

Photo Credit: Reuters

Some of the suggested personality traits for ChatGPT include “Gen Z”, “Chatty”, and “witty”

Highlights
  • Custom instructions were added to ChatGPT last year
  • Custom instructions let users tell the AI how to generate responses
  • The new options are currently not visible on the chatbot
Advertisement

OpenAI might have added several new options to its Custom Instructions feature for ChatGPT on Thursday. Several users shared screenshots of these new options in custom instructions that allow users to further personalise the responses generated by ChatGPT. These new options include options to add the user's nickname, profession, as well as personality traits. However, it appears these new options were later removed from the chatbot. It is speculated that OpenAI might have enabled this feature before it was ready to be rolled out.

ChatGPT Briefly Allowed Users to Add Nicknames, Professions and More

Multiple users on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted about the new feature added to ChatGPT. Essentially, it is an expansion of an existing feature dubbed Custom Instruction. As per the screenshots shared by these users, the AI firm added new customisation fields to the tool, allowing users to have granular control over how ChatGPT generates responses.

Custom instructions are grounding tools that eliminate the need to type the same prompt over and over. For instance, if a user prefers formal and concise responses with an analytical tonality, they can add this information to the custom instructions menu to ensure that whenever the chatbot responds to a query, it adheres to these rules.

chatgpt custom instructions ChatGPT custom instructions

New custom instruction options on ChatGPT
Photo Credit: X/Tibor Blaho

 

So far, these instructions could be added to a single place in the form of a text prompt. But based on the screenshots shared by users on X, it appears that the chatbot added new options that allowed them to better control the responses generated by ChatGPT.

The users can tell the AI chatbot a nickname for themselves and remember their profession. Additionally, users can also add several personality traits to ChatGPT such as “witty”, “opinionated”, and “Gen Z”.

It is unclear how these traits shape the chatbot's responses, as Gadgets 360 staff members were not able to verify the presence of the feature, and it was not visible on the chatbot at the time of publishing this story.

Users on X also noted that the feature suddenly vanished after a while. As noted by TechCrunch, OpenAI might have accidentally released the feature before it was ready. It is not clear when the feature might be officially rolled out.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: ChatGPT, OpenAI, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Arrive With OLED Display, A18 Chip, More

Related Stories

OpenAI Might Have Briefly Added New Custom Instruction Options to ChatGPT
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition Debuts With Limited Edition Iron Man Set
  2. Marco OTT Release: Producer Sharif Muhammed Clarifies on Streaming Rights
  3. OTT Releases This Week (Jan 6-12): Black Warrant, Sabarmati Report, and More
  4. Flipkart Monumental Sale Begins on January 13; iPhone 16 Deals Revealed
  5. Xiaomi Pad 7 With 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD Screen, HyperOS 2 Launched in India
  6. Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Review: Style and Substance
  7. Realme's Republic Day Sale Will Bring Discounts on the Realme GT 7 Pro
  8. OnePlus 13R Review: It's Great
  9. iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Arrive With OLED Display, A18 Chip, More
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Get Several Camera Enhancements
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Tipped to Debut With Upgraded Telephoto and Selfie Cameras
  2. OpenAI Might Have Briefly Added New Custom Instruction Options to ChatGPT
  3. iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Arrive With OLED Display, A18 Chip, More
  4. Lava ProWatch V1 With 1.85-Inch AMOLED Screen, IP68 Rating Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. China Plans to Develop Blockchain-Focused National Data Infrastructure By 2029
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Offer Improved Video Quality and Macro Photography
  7. Standard Chartered Introduces Crypto Service in Luxembourg Under MiCA Regulations
  8. Android 15 QPR Beta 2.1 for Pixel Devices With Bug Fixes and Stability Improvements Rolls Out
  9. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Allegedly Permitted Llama AI Models’ Training on Copyrighted Materials
  10. Oppo Find N5 Tipped to Launch in February As The Slimmest Foldable Phone With Titanium Body
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »