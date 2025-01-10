Technology News
iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Arrive With OLED Display, A18 Chip, More

Apple's fourth-generation iPhone SE may be called iPhone 16e.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 January 2025 19:51 IST
iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Arrive With OLED Display, A18 Chip, More

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone SE 4 will come as a follow-up to the iPhone SE 2022

Highlights
  • iPhone SE 4 is expected to go official in the first half of 2025
  • It could house a 48-megapixel rear camera
  • It is likely to have a metal middle frame
Apple's fourth-generation iPhone SE is expected to go official in the first half of this year. Earlier this week multiple rumours about the launch timeline of the iPhone SE 4 had surfaced, and now, new leaks suggest its key specifications. The iPhone SE 4 is said to offer 60Hz refresh rate display. It could run on Apple's A18 Bionic chip and house a 48-megapixel rear camera. It is said to be called iPhone 16e and positioned as a cheaper alternative to the iPhone 16

Apple iPhone SE 4 Specifications (Rumoured)

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo claimed that the iPhone SE 4 aka iPhone 16e will be unveiled soon and positioned as Apple's cheapest iPhone (translated from Chinese). The tipster adds that the handset will feature a 6.06-inch full-HD+ LTPS OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. The screen is said to have a notch design. The phone could offer Face ID support. It could run on Apple's A18 Bionic chip like the recent iPhone 16.

The iPhone SE 4 is tipped to come with a single 48-megapixel rear camera. It is likely to have a metal middle frame and a waterproof build.

Additionally, another Weibo tipster Smart Pikachu corroborated claims about a single rear camera in the iPhone SE 4. He suggested that the handset will 'incorporate Apple's self-developed baseband'. This could be a reference to Apple's in-house 5G modem.

The next-generation iPhone SE was said to debut later this month, alongside the iPad 11 and iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 software updates. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman contradicted this rumour stating that the phone will actually launch by the end of April. It is speculated to be priced below $500 (roughly Rs. 42,000). In South Korea, the phone is likely to cost more than KRW 8,00,000 (roughly Rs. 46,000).

Apple's iPhone SE 4 is said to offer 6GB and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM options. It is expected to feature an aluminium frame and a USB Type-C port.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone SE 4, iPhone 16e
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
