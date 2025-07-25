Technology News
English Edition
OpenAI Finally Rolling Out ChatGPT Agent for Eligible Users After Week-Long Delay

ChatGPT agent combines the reasoning capabilities of OpenAI’s Deep Research and the tool use of Operator.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 July 2025 16:40 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Mohamed Nohassi

ChatGPT Pro subscribers get a monthly access to 400 agentic messages

Highlights
  • OpenAI released ChatGPT Agent on July 18
  • The AI agent can browse the web and execute code in an IDE
  • OpenAI plans to shut down the Operator agent in the coming weeks
OpenAI launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) agent last week, which is finally rolling out to users now. On July 18, the San Francisco-based AI firm announced the launch of ChatGPT Agent, which can perform a wide range of tasks. However, nearly a week later, users still did not see an option to use the AI agent. On Thursday, the company announced that the feature rollout suffered a delay, and it was finally being added to the website and desktop apps of the paid subscribers.

ChatGPT Agent Suffers a Delay

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of OpenAI stated that ChatGPT Agent has now been fully rolled out to all Plus, Pro, and Team users. “Sorry about the delay!” the post added. However, the company did not provide any reason behind the delay in rolling out the feature. Further, in the post's comment section, several users have highlighted not receiving the feature yet.

ChatGPT Agent is considered a more advanced agentic tool compared to Operator, which arrived last year. Just like Operator, it can also perform tasks autonomously; however, while Operator was not capable of performing complicated tasks or tasks that required executing multiple commands, Agent can do them as well. As a result, OpenAI has announced that Operator will be sunset in the coming weeks.

At the time of launch, the AI firm highlighted that the ChatGPT Agent can interact with websites and interfaces similar to Operator, synthesise information similar to Deep Research, and has native intelligence and conversational capability of ChatGPT.

To complete tasks, the Agent has been equipped with access to a text-based browser to gather information, a visual browser to interact with the web, an integrated development environment (IDE) for coding-related tasks, and access to public application programming interfaces (APIs). It has its own virtual computer which provides it with access to all the above-mentioned tools.

Apart from this, ChatGPT Agent can also use connectors to connect to third-party platforms and data hubs such as Gmail and GitHub. The agent also allows users to collaborate on tasks, and they can take over to log into an account, or even change the task. To monitor, users will see a small window in the chat interface and whatever the Agent does, it will show up.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Colours, RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped

