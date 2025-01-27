Technology News
English Edition
  OpenAI Updates Canvas With o1 AI Model Support, Expands to ChatGPT App for macOS

OpenAI Updates Canvas With o1 AI Model Support, Expands to ChatGPT App for macOS

The o1 AI model can be selected from ChatGPT’s model picker and then be used with the “/canvas” command.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 January 2025 13:54 IST
OpenAI Updates Canvas With o1 AI Model Support, Expands to ChatGPT App for macOS

Photo Credit: Pexels/Shantanu Kumar

Canvas was first released in October 2024 in early beta

Highlights
  • Canvas can now also render HTML and React code
  • The ChatGPT feature will be available on all tiers of the macOS app
  • Canvas with o1 is available to Pro, Plus, and Team users
OpenAI announced several upgrades for its Canvas feature on Saturday. The sandbox-styled pop-up window that allows users to work alongside the chatbot to make inline edits, formatting, and coding was first released in October 2024 in early beta. It was then rolled out to all users in December 2024. Now, the AI firm has added support for the o1 artificial intelligence (AI) model to the feature. Additionally, it is now being added to the ChatGPT app for macOS across all the user tiers.

OpenAI Upgrades ChatGPT's Canvas Feature

The AI firm announced the new updates to Canvas in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Until now, paid subscribers could use the o1 AI model for general output generation, however, the reasoning-focused model was unavailable in Canvas. Now, users subscribed to the ChatGPT Plus, Teams, and Pro plans will get to use Canvas with the o1 model.

To use the o1 model with Canvas, users will first have to select the AI model from the model picker. After that, accessing Canvas via either the “/canvas” command or the toolbox icon will open the sandbox interface with o1 capabilities.

Additionally, Canvas is now also available on the ChatGPT desktop app for macOS. Canvas is available to the free users alongside all the paid tiers. However, free users will not get to access the o1 model. Notably, earlier the feature was only available in the web version of the platform. OpenAI has not shared any plans to roll it to the mobile apps or the Windows app.

Further, Canvas' functionality is also being expanded to support HTML and React code. The tool will be able to render these coding languages alongside the existing support for JavaScript, TypeScript, Python, Java, C++, or PHP. The support for HTML and React is also limited to the paid subscribers at present.

OpenAI also revealed that the Enterprise and Edu subscribers will get both o1 model support as well as access to HTML and React rendering in the next couple of weeks.

Notably, Canvas is a collaborative sandbox interface where both human users and the AI can work together on projects. After ChatGPT generates an output based on a prompt, the user can take over and make inline edits to the response to fine-tune it. OpenAI highlighted that the feature is suitable for creative writing tasks and coding-related work.

Comments

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, ChatGPT Canvas, AI, Artificial Intelligence, macOS
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
OpenAI Updates Canvas With o1 AI Model Support, Expands to ChatGPT App for macOS
