Technology News
English Edition

Pebble Announces Return, New E-Ink Smartwatch in Development; Google Open Sources OS Source Code

Pebble says it will have the same set of features and specifications as the original watch which shipped between 2013 and 2016.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 January 2025 15:28 IST
Pebble Announces Return, New E-Ink Smartwatch in Development; Google Open Sources OS Source Code

Photo Credit: Eric Migicovsky

Concept images of the upcoming Pebble smartwatch tease its e-ink display

Highlights
  • The Pebble watch is confirmed to come with a reflective e-ink screen
  • It will carry same features and specifications as the 2016 model
  • The team worked with Google to open-source PebbleOS source code
Advertisement

Pebble on Tuesday announced that it is back to developing smartwatches, years after the company shut shop due to financial troubles. The Palo Alto-based company said it will introduce a new smartwatch with the “rePebble” branding. The device is claimed to come with a unique feature which may set it apart from competitors — an e-ink screen with always-on display capability. To aid in the company's ambitions, Google has open-sourced the operating system (OS) which Pebble smartwatches run on.

New Pebble Smartwatch in Development

In a blog post, Pebble co-founder and CEO Eric Migicovsky highlighted that while there are a boatload of smartwatch options to choose from in today's time, none of them have the “core set of features” that they want. This includes an e-ink screen with always-on display capabilities. It should have a reflective surface instead of an emissive one which is readable under sunlight. Further, its user interface (UI) should be based on the core set of features including tracking time, notifications, music control, alarms, weather, calendar, and sleep/step tracking.

Migicovsky said that such a product is required to have buttons to play, pause, or skip music from the watch directly, instead of having to glance at the smartphone's screen regularly. The official desired that the product should be “hackable”, while taking a dig at Apple which does not allow users to write their own watch faces.

Thus, Pebble is going back to the drawing board to develop a new smartwatch which could build upon the aforementioned set of features. The upcoming Pebble (or rePebble) smartwatch will have the same set of features and specifications as the original watch which shipped between 2013 and 2016. The company claims it is now easier to build a smartwatch compared to a decade ago due to the emergence of capable factories and Bluetooth chips which are “cheaper, more powerful, and energy efficient.”

PebbleOS Becomes Open-Sourced

To further aid in its ambitions, Pebble has worked with Google to make the smartwatch's OS open-sourced. The product's IP was owned by Fitbit which itself was acquired by the Mountain View-based technology company in January 2021. Dubbed PebbleOS, its source code is now available on GitHub.

Google says it contains the entire OS which provides standard functionality including notifications, media controls, fitness tracking, and support for custom apps and watchfaces for running on ARM Cortex-M microcontrollers. Following its availability, the company aims to assist the community and volunteers from Rebble — a community-driven project for keeping the Pebble smartwatch functionality active which surfaced after the OEM ceased its operations.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Pebble, Pebble smartwatch
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OpenAI Asks Delhi Court to Throw Out Book Publishers Challenge in Copyright Battle
OpenAI to Release o3-Mini AI Model to ChatGPT Free Tier, Plus Subscribers to Get Higher Rate Limits

Related Stories

Pebble Announces Return, New E-Ink Smartwatch in Development; Google Open Sources OS Source Code
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. DeepSeek Releases a Text-to-Image AI Model, Outperforms DALL-E 3
  2. Apple's iPhone SE 4 Model Spied in Leaked Image Next to the iPhone 16
  3. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.3 Update With Key Changes to Notification Summaries
  4. Samsung Galaxy A06 5G, F06 5G, F16 5G, M16 5G India Support Pages Go Live
  5. Meta AI Will Soon Be Able to Remember Information About You
  6. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Tipped to Come With Flat Panel
  7. New OxygenOS 15 Update Rolling Out to Global OnePlus 12R Users
  8. Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Teaser Hints At a 'Makeover' Ahead of Global Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7's Exynos 2500 SoC Specifications Leaked
  10. ChatGPT Free Tier Will Soon Get Access to the o3-Mini AI Model
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta AI Is Getting a New Memory Feature and Personalised Recommendations
  2. Infinix Smart 9 HD With 90Hz Display, Helio G50 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 Tipped to Run on Exynos 2500 SoC; Chip Specifications Leaked Online
  4. OnePlus 12R Receiving New OxygenOS 15 Update With Touch to Share and BeaconLink
  5. OpenAI to Release o3-Mini AI Model to ChatGPT Free Tier, Plus Subscribers to Get Higher Rate Limits
  6. Pebble Announces Return, New E-Ink Smartwatch in Development; Google Open Sources OS Source Code
  7. iPhone SE 4 Rear Panel Design Spotted in Leaked Image Alongside iPhone 16
  8. Bitpanda, OKX, Crypto.com Acquire Licences in EU as MiCA Laws Attracts Web3 to Region 
  9. DeepSeek Hit by Cyberattack as Users Flock to Chinese AI Startup
  10. KuCoin Pleads Guilty, Agrees to Pay Nearly $300 Million in US Crypto Case
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »