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Oppo Heartball AI Wearable to Launch Later This Year With Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life: Report

Oppo is reportedly positioning the Heartball as an “all-weather proactive” AI wearable.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 September 2026 16:30 IST
Oppo Heartball AI Wearable to Launch Later This Year With Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life: Report

Oppo Heartball will be able to work with office software

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Highlights
  • Oppo Heartball will reportedly clip onto clothes of users
  • Oppo Heartball is said to feature low-fidelity recording
  • Oppo Heartball will reportedly weigh about 9.8g
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Oppo hosted its annual developers conference on Thursday, during which the smartphone maker unveiled the new ColorOS 17 user interface based on Android 17. While the highlight of the event was ColorOS 17, the tech firm also reportedly introduced the Oppo Heartball. The Heartball is the company's first AI-powered hardware. The company is said to launch the new AI wearable later this year. Oppo reportedly showcased that the Heartball can be clipped onto the clothing of users. Moreover, the design of the AI wearable was also revealed during the showcase, showing the upcoming Oppo Heartball in a white shade, featuring an LED ring light on the front.

Oppo Heartball Launch Details, Features

According to a report by ITHome, the smartphone maker showcased its first AI-powered hardware device on Thursday during its annual developers conference, called “Oppo Heartball” (translated from Chinese). The tech firm reportedly shared various details about the AI wearable. A company executive, during the event, reportedly demonstrated that the Oppo Heartball can be clipped onto a user's shirt. The rear round base of the AI wearable tucks behind the clothing of the wearer.

oppo heartball ithome inline Oppo Heartball

Oppo Heartball will reportedly be launched later this year
Photo Credit: ITHome

 

The report highlights that the Oppo Heartball will be launched in China later this year. However, the company has yet to announce the exact launch date of the AI device. It also features a ball-shaped head on the front with an LED ring light. It is also shown to feature a cutout under the LED light, which could be a cutout for the built-in microphone. The Oppo Heartball is also shown to feature a button on the right side.

Additionally, the Oppo Heartball will reportedly weigh about 9.8g. The AI wearable is said to deliver up to 24 hours of battery life, too. It is said to be compatible with office software and will support live audio recordings. The Oppo Heartball will reportedly feature “low-fidelity recording and simplified recording”, along with “single-time text parsing and deletion after conversion”, “multi-layer PCC private cloud computing" and support for “private key, no fear of loss”.

Other details about the upcoming Oppo Heartball remain under wraps and could be revealed in the coming months. This would mark Oppo's entry into a new product category, too, a company which is known for its smartphones, audio devices, and tablets. As previously mentioned, the Oppo Heartball was introduced along with ColorOS 17. You can read more about the Android 17-based software here, including the new features, release schedule, and the list of compatible devices.

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Further reading: Oppo Heartball, Oppo, Oppo Heartball Launch, Oppo Heartball Features, AI Wearable
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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