Meta launched Meta Glasses in June this year in partnership with eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica. Now, the tech giant is reportedly working on a new pair of smart glasses that drops camera hardware entirely. The upcoming wearable, internally called Luna, is expected to be previewed at Meta's annual developer event later this month. They could be launched in two styles. Luna is expected to focus on the audio features.

Meta Luna Camera-Free Smart Glasses

According to The Information, Meta is reportedly gearing up to showcase a new pair of smart glasses without a camera at its annual Connect developer conference, scheduled for September 23 and 24. The glasses, reportedly codenamed Luna, could be available for purchase in October.

Luna will reportedly be launched in two designs, called Clubmaster and Burbank. The upcoming wearable is said to use six microphones and built-in speakers arranged near the user's ears. This setup could enable interaction with Meta AI through voice commands without relying on an onboard camera.

Luna is expected to look like normal spectacles with slimmer temples. The glasses are also said to feature a dedicated button on the side to access the AI assistant.

Meta is expected to launch the new wearable to address privacy concerns surrounding the camera-equipped glasses. The brand has launched several generations of smart glasses, but in recent months, critics have raised alarms about major privacy concerns surrounding the wearables. It has been criticised for misuse of the camera to record bystanders without their knowledge or consent. Meta Glasses have an LED indicator to signal when a user is capturing photos or videos, but people have found ways to tamper with the indicator.

Meta Glasses were launched in July this year. They have a 12-megapixel camera with a 100-degree field of view (FoV) and include the Muse Spark AI model. It supports live translation across 20 languages.