MediaTek unveiled its Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset earlier this week. It is the company's first 2nm chipset and offers a clock speed of 4.55GHz. Now, shortly after the announcement, Vivo has confirmed that the upcoming Vivo X500 Pro series will be the first smartphones to feature MediaTek's new Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. The brand has also teased the Vivo X500 Pro series's imaging and AI capabilities. Oppo will also unveil the Find X10 Pro Max next week with the same flagship processor.

Vivo X500 Pro Series Chipset Details Revealed

Through Weibo posts, Vivo revealed that the Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max will be among the first smartphones to feature MediaTek's new Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. Both smartphones are scheduled to launch on September 21, alongside the standard Vivo X500. The vanilla model is expected to ship with the Dimensity 9600M chipset.

The Vivo X500 Pro series is teased to support 4K video recording at 120fps with 10-bit Log. The duo will feature a dedicated imaging NPU 2.0 that is claimed to deliver autofocus performance up to 60fps. Additionally, the handsets will have a self-developed imaging chip designed to enable 4K Dolby Vision portrait video recording.

The Dimensity 9600 Pro-powered Vivo X500 Pro series is confirmed to deliver advanced display technologies, including Demura 2.0 and 2K 10-bit Log hardware support. They will ship with OriginOS 7.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro is built using a 2nm process and is positioned as MediaTek's latest flagship smartphone SoC. The octa-core mobile platform has three efficiency cores clocked at 3.10GHz, three performance cores clocked at 4.35GHz, and two prime cores clocked at 4.55GHz.

The chipset includes a Mali G2 Ultra NX GPU, and it supports LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5 storage. The SoC features the 1090 NPU.

Meanwhile, Oppo is set to announce the Find X10 Pro Max with the same MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro. It is set to launch in China on September 22.

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