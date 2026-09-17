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Ai+ Nova 2 Power India Launch Date Announced; Flipkart Availability Confirmed

The Ai+ Nova 2 Power will be offered in five colour options, with both solid and gradient finishes.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 September 2026 14:54 IST
Ai+ Nova 2 Power India Launch Date Announced; Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: Ai+

The handset has been teased in five colour options

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Highlights
  • Ai+ Nova 2 Power India launch is set for September 19 at 12pm IST
  • The upcoming smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart
  • The handset packs a large 7,000mAh battery with 33W charging
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Ai+ Nova 2 Power will be launched in India soon as the latest addition to the Nova 2 lineup, the company announced on Thursday. In recent weeks, the brand has teased several detAils about the handset, such as its chipset, battery, colour options, and storage configurations, through an e-commerce site. The upcoming Ai+ handset is teased to run on Ai+'s nxtQ OS and be powered by a MediaTek chipset.

Ai+ Nova 2 Power Launch Date

The launch of the Ai+ Nova 2 Power in India is set for September 19 at 12pm IST. The image also confirms that the smartphone will be sold through Flipkart, similar to other models in the company's lineup.

The brand had previously revealed that its upcoming handset will be available in five colour options — Deep Purple, Blue Fusion, Golden Blue Fusion, Midnight Black, and Ocean Green. The promotional image shows gradient finishes on several colourways, while others will have a solid finish.

In terms of design, the Ai+ Nova 2 Power appears to have a raised square-shaped camera module on the rear, with two large circular camera rings alongside an LED flash and another circular element. The camera module also carries 48-megapixel Ai camera branding, which suggests it may feature a 48-megapixel primary shooter.

The Ai+ logo is positioned towards the lower half of the rear panel, while the power button on the right side appears to feature a red accent. Ai+ had previously confirmed that the Nova 2 Power will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC. The smartphone is also expected to run the company's nxtQ OS. It will be offered in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM and onboard storage configurations.

The Nova 2 Power is confirmed to pack a 7,000mAh lithium-polymer battery with support for 33W fast charging. Ai+ claims that the battery is capable of providing all-day usage on a single charge.

Founded by Madhav Sheth, Ai+ currently sells six smartphones in India across the Nova and Pulse series. The Nova lineup includes Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G, Nova 2 Neo 5G, Nova 2 Ultra 5G, Nova 2 5G, and NovaFlip 5G. Meanwhile, the Pulse lineup has a single model in the form of Ai+ Pulse 2.

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Further reading: Ai Plus Nova 2 Power, Ai Plus Nova 2 Power Specifications, Ai Plus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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