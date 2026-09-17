Ai+ Nova 2 Power will be launched in India soon as the latest addition to the Nova 2 lineup, the company announced on Thursday. In recent weeks, the brand has teased several detAils about the handset, such as its chipset, battery, colour options, and storage configurations, through an e-commerce site. The upcoming Ai+ handset is teased to run on Ai+'s nxtQ OS and be powered by a MediaTek chipset.

The launch of the Ai+ Nova 2 Power in India is set for September 19 at 12pm IST. The image also confirms that the smartphone will be sold through Flipkart, similar to other models in the company's lineup.

Nova 2 Power 5G

Designed to Inspire. Powered to Outlast.



Launching on 19th September | 12 PM#aiplussmartphone #Nova2power pic.twitter.com/3yYnx8IgR3 — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) September 17, 2026

The brand had previously revealed that its upcoming handset will be available in five colour options — Deep Purple, Blue Fusion, Golden Blue Fusion, Midnight Black, and Ocean Green. The promotional image shows gradient finishes on several colourways, while others will have a solid finish.

In terms of design, the Ai+ Nova 2 Power appears to have a raised square-shaped camera module on the rear, with two large circular camera rings alongside an LED flash and another circular element. The camera module also carries 48-megapixel Ai camera branding, which suggests it may feature a 48-megapixel primary shooter.

The Ai+ logo is positioned towards the lower half of the rear panel, while the power button on the right side appears to feature a red accent. Ai+ had previously confirmed that the Nova 2 Power will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC. The smartphone is also expected to run the company's nxtQ OS. It will be offered in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM and onboard storage configurations.

The Nova 2 Power is confirmed to pack a 7,000mAh lithium-polymer battery with support for 33W fast charging. Ai+ claims that the battery is capable of providing all-day usage on a single charge.

Founded by Madhav Sheth, Ai+ currently sells six smartphones in India across the Nova and Pulse series. The Nova lineup includes Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G, Nova 2 Neo 5G, Nova 2 Ultra 5G, Nova 2 5G, and NovaFlip 5G. Meanwhile, the Pulse lineup has a single model in the form of Ai+ Pulse 2.