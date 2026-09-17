Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Fold 8 Get Lower EMIs With New Galaxy Forever Plan

Galaxy Forever also includes Samsung Care+, which covers accidental and liquid damage without a claim processing fee.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 September 2026 14:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Fold 8 Get Lower EMIs With New Galaxy Forever Plan

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 (pictured) starts at Rs. 1,79,999 for 12GB + 256GB option

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung has introduced a new 24-month Galaxy Forever plan
  • Customers can upgrade or retain their phones after 24 months
  • Samsung offers assured buyback on earlier returns
Advertisement

Samsung has introduced new financing options for its latest foldable smartphones in India, giving customers more flexibility when paying for the Galaxy Z Fold Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8. The options include a 24-month Galaxy Forever programme for the two book-style foldables and a separate 30-month no-cost EMI plan covering all three models. Customers can also choose from multiple storage configurations and colour options, with select finishes available exclusively through Samsung's online store.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Fold 8 Get Lower EMIs

Samsung said in a press release that buyers can now pay for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 8 through a 24-month Galaxy Forever plan. The monthly payment for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra falls from Rs. 9,417 to Rs. 6,997, while that of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 drops from Rs. 8,584 to Rs. 6,416.

VoltSamsung Discussion
Explore More...

Under the plan, EMIs cover 60 percent of the phone's price along with the Galaxy Forever programme fee. The remaining 40 percent is payable as a bullet payment after 24 months.

Once the tenure ends, customers can return the phone and upgrade to a newer Galaxy model, pay the outstanding 40 percent to keep it, or return the device and leave the programme. Samsung also provides earlier return and upgrade options, with buyback values of up to 55 percent for returns after 10 to 11 months, 50 percent after 12 to 13 months, 45 percent after 14 to 18 months, and 40 percent after 19 to 25 months.

Galaxy Forever also includes Samsung Care+, which covers accidental and liquid damage without a claim processing fee.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 starts at Rs. 1,79,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and reaches Rs. 2,39,999 for the 16GB + 1TB version. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,99,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option and goes up to Rs. 2,59,999 for 16GB + 1TB. The Fold 8 comes in Graphite, Cream, Lavender and online-exclusive Pistachio, while the Ultra variant is available in Graphite, Cream, Violet Shadow and online-exclusive Green Shadow.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New passport-style form factor is very likeable
  • Useful cover screen which is bright enough and the aspect ratio is great for social media
  • 4:3 main display is excellent
  • Lightweight and solid design
  • IP48 rating
  • Decent cameras
  • Battery life is good enough
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No telephoto sensor at this price
  • Loudspeakers could have been better
  • Still needs better app optimisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 5.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1248x1972 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2448x1848 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined hinge and in-hand feel
  • Much improved crease
  • Anti-reflective coating
  • Flagship-level performance
  • 45W wired fast charging support
  • 7 years of OS updates and security patches
  • Solid primary sensor and upgraded ultrawide sensor
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Telephoto sensor could have been better
  • Doesn't feel Ultra compared to Fold 7
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not the best loudspeakers in the segment
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2256x2504 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra EMI, Galaxy Z Fold 8 EMI, Samsung Galaxy Forever
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus 16 Officially Teased With 165Hz Refresh Rate Display; Charging Speed Tipped

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Fold 8 Get Lower EMIs With New Galaxy Forever Plan
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Could Support Updated Versions of Samsung Log, APV
  2. OnePlus 16 Launch Officially Teased; Display Details Revealed
  3. ColorOS 17 Introduced With the New Fluid Design: See Release Schedule
  4. Lenovo Legion 5i, Legion 5a (2026) Series and LOQ 15AHP11 Debut in India
  5. Vivo X500 Pro Series to Debut With This New Chipset
  6. Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition Set to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Hideo Kojima Confirms Bill Skarsgard Will Play Lead Role in Physint, Shares Development Update on OD
  2. WhatsApp Reportedly Rolling Out New Search Shortcut for Chats and Channels on iOS
  3. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Could Get New Image Processing for More Natural Photos: Leak
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Price in India Tipped to Increase by Rs 12,000: Check Details
  5. Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition India Launch Date Announced: Here's What You Need to Know
  6. Dell XPS Googlebook Launch Seemingly Confirmed as Laptop Appears in an Official Document
  7. Oppo Heartball AI Wearable to Launch Later This Year With Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life: Report
  8. Meta Luna Smart Glasses Without a Camera Said to Be in the Works; Launch Timeline Tipped
  9. OpenAI Details Six Cases of AI Models Hiding Mistakes, Using Exposed API Keys and Sharing Files
  10. Snap Introduces Specs Intelligence to Anticipate Tasks Across iPhone, Mac and AR Glasses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »