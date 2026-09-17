Samsung has introduced new financing options for its latest foldable smartphones in India, giving customers more flexibility when paying for the Galaxy Z Fold Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8. The options include a 24-month Galaxy Forever programme for the two book-style foldables and a separate 30-month no-cost EMI plan covering all three models. Customers can also choose from multiple storage configurations and colour options, with select finishes available exclusively through Samsung's online store.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Fold 8 Get Lower EMIs

Samsung said in a press release that buyers can now pay for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 8 through a 24-month Galaxy Forever plan. The monthly payment for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra falls from Rs. 9,417 to Rs. 6,997, while that of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 drops from Rs. 8,584 to Rs. 6,416.

Under the plan, EMIs cover 60 percent of the phone's price along with the Galaxy Forever programme fee. The remaining 40 percent is payable as a bullet payment after 24 months.

Once the tenure ends, customers can return the phone and upgrade to a newer Galaxy model, pay the outstanding 40 percent to keep it, or return the device and leave the programme. Samsung also provides earlier return and upgrade options, with buyback values of up to 55 percent for returns after 10 to 11 months, 50 percent after 12 to 13 months, 45 percent after 14 to 18 months, and 40 percent after 19 to 25 months.

Galaxy Forever also includes Samsung Care+, which covers accidental and liquid damage without a claim processing fee.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 starts at Rs. 1,79,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and reaches Rs. 2,39,999 for the 16GB + 1TB version. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,99,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option and goes up to Rs. 2,59,999 for 16GB + 1TB. The Fold 8 comes in Graphite, Cream, Lavender and online-exclusive Pistachio, while the Ultra variant is available in Graphite, Cream, Violet Shadow and online-exclusive Green Shadow.