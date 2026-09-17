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Dell XPS Googlebook Launch Seemingly Confirmed as Laptop Appears in an Official Document

Dell XPS Googlebook moniker was spotted in the Product Carbon Footprint document on the company’s website.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 September 2026 17:22 IST
Dell XPS Googlebook Launch Seemingly Confirmed as Laptop Appears in an Official Document

Photo Credit: Google

Googlebook models will ship with Gemini AI-powered tools

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Highlights
  • Dell XPS Googlebook might sport a 13.4-inch screen
  • Dell XPS Googlebook could weigh about 1.1kg
  • Dell has yet to confirm the XPS Googlebook name
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Google introduced its new Googlebook laptop category earlier this year, in May. The Mountain View-based tech giant is working with multiple tech firms, including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, to launch the Googlebook models, similar to the Chromebook lineup. The company recently confirmed that the first Googlebook models will be available for pre-order in select global markets next week. However, the exact features and pricing details remain under wraps. Now, the Dell XPS Googlebook moniker has appeared in an official document on the company's website, seemingly confirming that the laptop will be launched soon as part of Dell's XPS lineup. The document reveals a few details about the upcoming laptop.

Dell XPS Googlebook Appears With the Model Number DX13267

The Dell XPS Googlebook name has been spotted in the Product Carbon Footprint report for September 2026 on the Dell Technologies website. The official document seemingly confirms that Dell's Googlebook model will be launched soon in select global markets as part of its XPS laptop lineup. The laptop appears with the model number DX13267.

Apart from this, the Product Carbon Footprint report also reveals that the Dell XPS Googlebook will be equipped with a 13.4-inch display. The laptop will also weigh about 1.1kg and have a product lifetime of four years. The Dell XPS Googlebook is being assembled in China, the document reveals. However, the exact launch date, specifications, features, and pricing details of Dell's upcoming Googlebook remain under wraps and are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

This comes shortly after Google confirmed that the first Googlebook models will be available for purchase starting September 21. The pre-order date appeared on the company's website. However, it did not mention other availability and pricing details about the upcoming laptop lineup. Apart from Dell, other OEMs, like Asus, Acer, Lenovo, and HP, are also expected to launch their Googlebook models soon.

To recap, Google first introduced the Googlebook lineup during the Android Show I/O Edition in May. The Googlebook laptops are confirmed to ship with the Google Chrome browser and the Google Play Store. The models will run on a new OS, which is expected to be Google's Android-based Aluminium OS. The laptops will also offer Gemini AI-powered tools and features.

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Further reading: Dell XPS Googlebook, Dell, Googlebook
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Dell XPS Googlebook Launch Seemingly Confirmed as Laptop Appears in an Official Document
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