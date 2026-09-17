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OnePlus 16 Officially Teased With 165Hz Refresh Rate Display; Charging Speed Tipped

OnePlus 16 is expected to support 100W wired charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 September 2026 14:57 IST
OnePlus 16 Officially Teased With 165Hz Refresh Rate Display; Charging Speed Tipped

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 15 has a 7,300mAh battery

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Highlights
  • OnePlus has shared a teaser for the OnePlus 16
  • OnePlus 16 is expected to feature a 9,000mAh battery
  • It is confirmed to run ColorOS 17 based on Android 17
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OnePlus has officially teased the launch of the OnePlus 16 in China. The company has also hinted at the phone's display and operating system. Additionally, the OnePlus 16 has reportedly received 3C (China Compulsory Certification) certification. The listing reveals the phone's charging speed. While the launch date is yet to be announced, earlier leaks suggest that the OnePlus 16 could debut in China in October. The new phone will succeed last year's OnePlus 15.

OnePlus 16 Launch, Features Teased

OnePlus has shared a teaser for the OnePlus 16 on Weibo, revealing that it will soon be officially announced. It is confirmed to ship with ColorOS 17 based on Android 17. It will be the first OnePlus phone to launch with the new skin based on Android 17.

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Photo Credit: OnePlus

 

The display of the OnePlus 16 will support a 165Hz refresh rate, and the company says it is a "global 165Hz ultra-high refresh rate". OnePlus has teased the phone with a "coming soon" tag, although rumours claim that it will go official in October.

Meanwhile, a OnePlus smartphone with the model number PYB110 is now listed on the 3C site (via Anvin (@ZionsAnvin). The listing, which is said to be the Chinese variant of the OnePlus 16, includes a charger with a 5VDC 2A output. This charging speed corresponds to 100W. The listing also suggests 5G connectivity. The OnePlus 15, for reference, supports 120W wired charging and up to 50W wireless charging.

The OnePlus 16 is likely to come with several upgrades over the OnePlus 15. It is rumoured to feature a 9,000mAh battery, marking a notable increase over the 7,300mAh battery of the OnePlus 15. It is said to run on the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset.

Recent leaks suggested that the OnePlus 16 will feature a 6.78-inch custom BOE Oriental Screen 4.0 display. The panel is said to use X4 luminescent material. It is said to feature a triple rear camera unit including a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It could carry a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The OnePlus 16 is reportedly priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 75,000) for the base RAM and storage model

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OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: OnePlus 16, OnePlus 16 Specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus 15
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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