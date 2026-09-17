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  • Lenovo Legion 5i (2026), Legion 5a (2026) Launched in India With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU; LOQ 15AHP11 Tags Along

Lenovo Legion 5i (2026), Legion 5a (2026) Launched in India With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU; LOQ 15AHP11 Tags Along

Lenovo Legion 5i (2026) and Legion 5a (2026) are offered in a single Eclipse Black colourway.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 September 2026 14:55 IST
Lenovo Legion 5i (2026), Legion 5a (2026) Launched in India With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU; LOQ 15AHP11 Tags Along

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Legion 5i (2026) packs an 80Wh battery

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Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion 5i (2026) sports a 15.3-inch OLED display
  • Lenovo Legion 5a (2026) features an AMD Ryzen 7 processor
  • Lenovo LOQ 15AHP11 ships with an LA1 AI core chip
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Lenovo Legion Gen 11 series gaming laptops were launched in India on Thursday. As part of the new lineup, the company refreshed the Lenovo Legion 5i and Legion 5a models. Apart from this, the tech giant has also launched the Lenovo LOQ 15AHP11 in the country. The three new laptops are equipped with the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs. The Lenovo Legion 5a (2026) and Legion 5i (2026) also sport a 15.3-inch OLED display that refreshes at up to 165Hz. While the Legion 5a (2026) is powered by an AMD processor, the Legion 5i (2026) features an Intel processor.

Lenovo Legion 5i (2026), Legion 5a (2026), LOQ 15AHP11 Price in India, Availability

Lenovo Legion 5i (2026) price in India starts at Rs. 2,65,990. On the other hand, the price of the Lenovo Legion 5a (2026) starts at Rs. 2,25,990. Lastly, the Lenovo LOQ 15AHP11 gaming laptop has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 1,99,990.

The three new laptops are available for purchase in India via the Lenovo online store in multiple configurations. While the Lenovo Legion 5a (2026) and Legion 5i (2026) are offered in the Eclipse Black colourway, the Lenovo LOQ 15AHP11 is on sale in a single Luna Grey shade.

Lenovo Legion 5i (2026), Legion 5a (2026) Specifications, Features

The Lenovo Legion 5i (2026) and Lenovo Legion 5a (2026) are equipped with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 video RAM. The Legion 5a (2026) is also offered in a configuration with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 GPU. The higher-end Legion 5i (2026) is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 356H processor, along with the LA1 and LA3 AI core chips.

On the other hand, the Lenovo Legion 5a (2026) features an AMD Ryzen 7 250 processor, paired with an LA1 AI core chip. Both laptops are equipped with the Hyper Legion Coldfront thermal management system, which helps avoid throttling due to overheating during resource-intensive tasks. The laptops also feature up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD for onboard storage.

The Lenovo Legion 5i (2026) and Legion 5a (2026) sport a 15.3-inch WQXGA OLED display, offering up to a 165Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and up to 500 nits peak brightness. Moreover, both laptops are backed by an 80Wh battery. However, only the Legion 5i (2026) model supports Rapid Charge Pro. The Legion 5i (2026) model also offers a swappable rear panel. The two new laptops weigh about 1.87kg, and support up to Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless connectivity.

Lenovo LOQ 15AHP11 Specifications, Features

Meanwhile, the Lenovo Legion LOQ 15AHP11 is equipped with a 15.3-inch WQXGA IPS LCD screen that refreshes at up to 180Hz. It is also available with a lower-end 15.3-inch WUXGA screen option, which offers up to a 165Hz refresh rate. The gaming laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 250 processor, along with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, offering 8GB of GDDR7 RAM. It also gets the LA1 AI core chip.

For thermal management, the Lenovo Legion LOQ 15AHP11 gaming laptop features the Hyperchamber Cooling system. The laptop gets the same RAM and SSD capacity as the Legion Gen 11 series laptops. It packs a 60Wh battery with support for Rapid Charge Pro. The Legion LOQ 15AHP11 weighs about 2.1kg, and supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity.

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Further reading: Lenovo Legion 5i 2026, Lenovo Legion 5a 2026, Lenovo LOQ 15AHP11, Lenovo, Lenovo Legion 5i 2026 Price in India, Lenovo Legion 5a 2026 Price in India, Lenovo LOQ 15AHP11 Price in India, Lenovo Legion 5i 2026 India Launch, Lenovo Legion 5a 2026 India Launch, Lenovo LOQ 15AHP11 India Launch, Lenovo Legion 5i 2026 Specifications, Lenovo Legion 5a 2026 Specifications, Lenovo LOQ 15AHP11 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Lenovo Legion 5i (2026), Legion 5a (2026) Launched in India With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU; LOQ 15AHP11 Tags Along
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