Oppo launched its latest ColorOS 17 user interface on Thursday. The new Android 17-based software will bring the tech firm's new “Fluid Design” language to Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme smartphones. As part of the launch announcement, the smartphone maker has also announced the release schedule for the ColorOS 17 update in China. Last year's Oppo Find X9 series will be among the first phones to receive the new software, along with the OnePlus 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro. The stable version will be rolled out early next month. The ColorOS 17 update also introduces the new Polar Light Engine, which is claimed to improve device performance.

ColorOS 17 Features, Changes

The new ColorOS 17 update brings the Android 17 upgrade to Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme smartphones, tablets, and other devices, bringing all the features announced by Google. On top of this, the new ColorOS 17 UI gets the “Fluid Design”, along with the latest Polar Light Engine and the Fusion Rendering Architecture. The tech firm claims that the Polar Light Engine enhances the performance of devices by reducing the application start-up time and runtime memory usage by about 25 percent.

On top of this, the Polar Light Engine in the Android 17-based ColorOS 17 update also reduces the rendering workload by about one-third, or 30 percent. The software also introduces the next-generation Tidal Engine, which provides personalised perception scheduling. The company says that the Tidal Engine also improves background app stability by about 55.6 percent.

Moreover, the ColorOS 17 update brings OppoAI with the next-generation Xiaobu AI assistant. It features a dedicated Xiaobu Space, Xiaobu Calls tool, Xiaobu and Me section, and Xiaobu Memory, which offers AI one-click memory flash. For photos, ColorOS 17 introduces the AI Retoucher functionality. Additionally, the redesigned AI Notes tool, which helps in managing notes on the device, will also arrive with the Android 17-based ColorOS 17 update, offering the One-Tap Sharing and Inspiration Cards features.

Oppo claims that the ColorOS 17 update will deliver smooth performance across the ecosystem even after six years of usage. Apart from the phones, the ColorOS 17 update will also arrive with the new Oppo Watch S2, introducing the new FatMax “SuperFat Burning” mode on the smartwatch. It is also claimed to provide similar fluid performance on wearables.