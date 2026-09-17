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Oppo Android 17-Based ColorOS 17 Launched With New ‘Fluid Design’, AI Features; Release Schedule Announced

Oppo Find X10 series and OnePlus 16 will be among the first devices to run ColorOS 17 out-of-the-box.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 September 2026 15:37 IST
Oppo Android 17-Based ColorOS 17 Launched With New ‘Fluid Design’, AI Features; Release Schedule Announced

Photo Credit: Oppo

ColorOS 17 features the next-generation Tidal Engine

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Highlights
  • ColorOS 17 features Oppo’s new Polar Light Engine
  • ColorOS 17 stable update will start rolling out next month
  • Realme and OnePlus tablets will receive the update later
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Oppo launched its latest ColorOS 17 user interface on Thursday. The new Android 17-based software will bring the tech firm's new “Fluid Design” language to Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme smartphones. As part of the launch announcement, the smartphone maker has also announced the release schedule for the ColorOS 17 update in China. Last year's Oppo Find X9 series will be among the first phones to receive the new software, along with the OnePlus 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro. The stable version will be rolled out early next month. The ColorOS 17 update also introduces the new Polar Light Engine, which is claimed to improve device performance.

ColorOS 17 Features, Changes

The new ColorOS 17 update brings the Android 17 upgrade to Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme smartphones, tablets, and other devices, bringing all the features announced by Google. On top of this, the new ColorOS 17 UI gets the “Fluid Design”, along with the latest Polar Light Engine and the Fusion Rendering Architecture. The tech firm claims that the Polar Light Engine enhances the performance of devices by reducing the application start-up time and runtime memory usage by about 25 percent.

VoltColoros 17 Discussion
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On top of this, the Polar Light Engine in the Android 17-based ColorOS 17 update also reduces the rendering workload by about one-third, or 30 percent. The software also introduces the next-generation Tidal Engine, which provides personalised perception scheduling. The company says that the Tidal Engine also improves background app stability by about 55.6 percent.

Moreover, the ColorOS 17 update brings OppoAI with the next-generation Xiaobu AI assistant. It features a dedicated Xiaobu Space, Xiaobu Calls tool, Xiaobu and Me section, and Xiaobu Memory, which offers AI one-click memory flash. For photos, ColorOS 17 introduces the AI Retoucher functionality. Additionally, the redesigned AI Notes tool, which helps in managing notes on the device, will also arrive with the Android 17-based ColorOS 17 update, offering the One-Tap Sharing and Inspiration Cards features.

Oppo claims that the ColorOS 17 update will deliver smooth performance across the ecosystem even after six years of usage. Apart from the phones, the ColorOS 17 update will also arrive with the new Oppo Watch S2, introducing the new FatMax “SuperFat Burning” mode on the smartwatch. It is also claimed to provide similar fluid performance on wearables.

ColorOS 17 Stable Update Release Schedule

Device Release Date
Oppo Find N6 October 8
Oppo Find X9 Series October 8
OnePlus 15 October 8
OnePlus 15T October 8
Realme GT 8 Pro October 8
Oppo Find N5 October 16
Oppo Find X8 Series October 16
Oppo Pad 5 Pro October 16
Oppo Pad Mini October 16
OnePlus 13 Series October 16
OnePlus Ace 6 Series October 16
OnePlus Pad 3 Pro October 16
Realme GT 8 Series October 16
Realme GT 7 Pro October 16
Oppo Pad 4 Pro November/December
OnePlus Ace 5 Series November/December
OnePlus Pad 2 Pro November/December
Realme GT 7 November/December
Realme Neo 7 Series November/December
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Further reading: ColorOS 17, Oppo, ColorOS 17 Release Schedule, ColorOS 17 Features, ColorOS 17 Launch, Oppo Find X10, OnePlus 16
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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