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Google Gemini Notebook Gets Voice Chat, Lecture Recording and New Study Tools

Gemini Notebook will also support more quiz types, including short-answer, multiple-choice, multiple-select and fill-in-the-blank questions.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 September 2026 14:29 IST
Google Gemini Notebook Gets Voice Chat, Lecture Recording and New Study Tools

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Gemini Notebook will support voice chats on mobile

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Highlights
  • Gemini Notebook is getting interactive learning overviews
  • Short Video Overviews are expanding to 80-plus languages
  • Voice chat will work in nearly 100 languages
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Google is rolling out several new features to Gemini Notebook, adding tools for recording lectures, chatting with notebooks using voice and creating more personalised study material. The update also brings new quiz formats and expands Short Video Overviews to more than 80 languages. The new features will arrive on the web and mobile apps over the coming weeks. Google is also offering eligible college students in the US and more than 140 other markets free access to its AI plans for one year.

Gemini Notebook Update and Student Offers

According to a Google blog post, the new Gemini Notebook features will roll out across the web and mobile apps in the coming weeks. College students in the US can claim Google AI Pro for 12 months at no cost, while eligible students in more than 140 markets outside the US can get Google AI Plus free for one year.

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Google AI Pro normally costs $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,900) per month and offers four times higher Gemini Notebook usage limits. Google AI Plus provides twice the usual usage limits.

Gemini Notebook will add an audio recorder to its Android and iOS apps next week. The tool will let users save lectures and personal thoughts directly to their notebooks. Recordings will appear alongside other sources, where users can edit them, cite them and use them in notebook chats.

Google is also introducing voice chat for Gemini Notebook on mobile. It will work in nearly 100 languages and use the notebook's sources to answer questions and provide step-by-step help. Users can also interrupt the conversation while speaking.

Voice chat is rolling out to Google AI Ultra subscribers aged 18 and above. Google says it will soon reach Google AI Pro subscribers and other users. The update also introduces interactive learning overviews in the Reports section. These can combine summaries with Studio content such as infographics, quizzes, and flashcards.

Gemini Notebook will also support more quiz types, including short-answer, multiple-choice, multiple-select and fill-in-the-blank questions. Users can review their quiz and flashcard performance through notebook chat to decide which topics need more attention. They can also modify questions in quizzes and flashcards.

Short Video Overviews are expanding to more than 80 languages. Gemini Notebook can generate about 60-second videos with narration and educational animations. Google says the videos can cover subjects including formulas, diagrams and scientific concepts. Users can share them with classmates and others, the company added.

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Further reading: Google, Gemini, Gemini Notebook, Google Gemini, Gemini Notebook update, AI study tools, AI learning tools, Google AI Pro, Google AI Plus, Google AI Ultra
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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