Samsung announced a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered pet care solution at VivaTech 2026 in Paris on Wednesday. The feature is being developed in collaboration with startup Lifet. Part of Samsung's broader connected healthcare vision, it would allow Galaxy smartphone users to monitor health issues in their pets using just a photograph. It is claimed to be capable of analysing photos for signs of potential conditions like cataracts, dental diseases, and patellar luxation.

Samsung's New AI Pet Care Tool Detects Issues With 'Up to 97 Percent Accuracy'

According to Samsung, the new pet health management feature will be integrated through Samsung's SmartThings app and Pet Care service. Once publicly rolled out, it will enable users to capture or upload a photo of their pet using a compatible Galaxy smartphone. The photo will then be analysed by AI models developed by Lifet. The startup is said to be part of Samsung's external startup incubation programme.

When used, the AI system is claimed to be able to identify indicators that are usually associated with common pet conditions. Lifet claims its existing AI-based pet analysis platform can detect these issues with up to 97 percent accuracy. The company emphasised that the service only aims to provide at-home health monitoring and preliminary assessment. It is not a replacement for professional veterinary diagnosis.

While the company has yet to announce a rollout timeline, it says availability will vary depending on region, device model, and local service support. The pet health management feature was part of Samsung's showcase at VivaTech 2026, under the theme "Open Invitation to a Healthier Tomorrow."

The South Korean tech conglomerate also demonstrated how its ecosystem of Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy Watches, and Samsung Health works in tandem to deliver personalised wellness insights across areas like activity, mental health, nutrition, sleep, and vital signs. The company is also showcasing newer Samsung Health features such as Heart Health Score, Vitals tracking, and Daily Cardio Load monitoring.

At the event, Samsung also outlined its future healthcare roadmap. It announced plans to integrate Galaxy devices with a healthcare platform developed by its recently acquired company Xealth. The move would allow medical professionals to monitor patient health remotely and prescribe digital healthcare solutions.