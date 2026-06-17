Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel Drop for June Brings Android 17’s Real Time Screen Reactions, Bubbles Features to Pixel Phones

Google Pixel Drop for June Brings Android 17’s Real-Time Screen Reactions, Bubbles Features to Pixel Phones

The June Pixel Drop brings Screen Reactions and Bubbles, two Android 17 features that were teased during The Android Show in May.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 June 2026 14:01 IST
Google Pixel Drop for June Brings Android 17’s Real-Time Screen Reactions, Bubbles Features to Pixel Phones

Floating apps will be accessible through a Bubble bar on Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Gemini Omni-powered video editing tools are available on Pixel
  • Pixel devices will begin receiving the update starting today
  • Manual Call Screen is now supported in India
Advertisement

Google on Wednesday released the latest Pixel drop for June 2026. The update brings several new features to the company's smartphones, including some that are available with the Android 17 update, which is now available for eligible Pixel models. The company has added Screen Reactions, allowing users to interact with on-screen content using AI-powered contextual responses. There are also Gemini Omni-powered video editing capabilities and Bubbles, which lets users turn select apps into floating bubbles.

June 2026 Pixel Drop: What's New

The latest update for Pixel arrives a couple of days after promotional videos showcasing several of the new features were leaked. Two of the standout features in the June Pixel Drop are Screen Reactions and Bubbles, both of which were teased during The Android Show in May and later spotted in the Android 17 QPR1 Beta 4 update.

VoltGoogle Discussion
Explore More...

Pixel devices will begin receiving the update starting today, and users will receive a notification when the update is available for their handset.

Screen Reactions is geared towards content creators and educators, enabling them to integrate selfie video capture into screen recordings. They can create reaction videos and tutorials without relying on multiple apps. This feature is accessible through Quick Settings on Pixel by toggling the Show selfie camera option before starting a screen recording.

Google's update improves multitasking by expanding support for Bubbles across more apps. As per the company, users can turn almost any app into a floating window by long-pressing on its icon. On the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the floating apps will be accessible through a dedicated Bubble bar.

The company has expanded Gemini's capabilities on Pixel by introducing Gemini Omni-powered video editing tools. Users can create and edit videos using natural language prompts. They have the option of generating videos from scratch, remixing existing images and clips from their gallery, using pre-built templates, or creating AI avatars of themselves using the Gemini Avatar feature.

In addition to video editing, Pixel phones are also receiving music generation capabilities powered by Gemini. Using the Gemini app, they can generate original songs by describing a concept or uploading an image. As per the company, tracks will be created, complete with lyrics, while also allowing customisation of vocals, genre, and tempo.

For users in India, Google is rolling out Manual Call Screen support to Pixel. Previously limited to the global markets, it lets users screen unknown callers by asking them to identify themselves and explain the purpose of the call before the user answers. Meanwhile, the "Take a Message" feature now features Custom Greetings for recording personalised outgoing messages for missed calls.

The Pixel update for June also expands existing Pixel features to more devices. For example, Voice Translate with real-time speech-to-speech translation is now available on the Pixel 10a. Meanwhile, Pixel 8a and Pixel 9a users will be able to send and receive files to Apple users using both AirDrop and Quick Share.

On the security front, the Emergency Sharing feature now supports Car Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Loss of Pulse Detection. The company says if a supported Pixel device detects a serious emergency, it can simultaneously contact emergency services and notify selected emergency contacts.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Pixel drop, Google Pixel, Pixel feature drop, Pixel update, Android 17
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iPhone 18 to Launch With More RAM to Enable Support for More Advanced Siri AI Features: Report

Related Stories

Google Pixel Drop for June Brings Android 17’s Real-Time Screen Reactions, Bubbles Features to Pixel Phones
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 16 Series Bags European Certification, Might Launch Globally Soon
  2. Drishyam 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mohanlal's Crime Thriller Online?
  3. Athiradi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Motorola Razr Fold Review: The Best First-Generation Foldable Ever Made?
  5. Snap Launches Specs AR Glasses With a Built-In Display at This Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Arrives on the US FCC Database With This Chipset
  7. OnePlus 16 Said to Feature 185Hz Refresh Rate Display
  8. Google's New Update Brings These Android 17 Features to Pixel Phones
  9. Here's Why the iPhone 18 Could Ship With More RAM
  10. Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Launched With JBL Speaker System
#Latest Stories
  1. Silo Season 3 OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide Appears on IMDA Database, New Wide Foldable Phone Could Arrive Soon
  3. Xiaomi 18 Pro Could Launch Before Standard Xiaomi 18 Model, Tipster Claims
  4. Google Pixel Drop for June Brings Android 17’s Real-Time Screen Reactions, Bubbles Features to Pixel Phones
  5. iPhone 18 to Launch With More RAM to Enable Support for More Advanced Siri AI Features: Report
  6. Cryptocurrency Prices Stabilise as US Fed Rate Cut Outlook Guides Investor Sentiment
  7. Kolahalamedu Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Malayalam Survival Thriller Film Online
  8. Microsoft's Copilot Cowork Feature Rolls Out Globally for Microsoft 365 Customers
  9. Sony Unveils Lytia L910 CMOS Image Sensor With LOFIC Structure, 4K 60fps Video Support
  10. Epson Expands EcoTank Portfolio in India With 15 New Printer Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »