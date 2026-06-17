Google on Wednesday released the latest Pixel drop for June 2026. The update brings several new features to the company's smartphones, including some that are available with the Android 17 update, which is now available for eligible Pixel models. The company has added Screen Reactions, allowing users to interact with on-screen content using AI-powered contextual responses. There are also Gemini Omni-powered video editing capabilities and Bubbles, which lets users turn select apps into floating bubbles.

June 2026 Pixel Drop: What's New

The latest update for Pixel arrives a couple of days after promotional videos showcasing several of the new features were leaked. Two of the standout features in the June Pixel Drop are Screen Reactions and Bubbles, both of which were teased during The Android Show in May and later spotted in the Android 17 QPR1 Beta 4 update.

Pixel devices will begin receiving the update starting today, and users will receive a notification when the update is available for their handset.

Screen Reactions is geared towards content creators and educators, enabling them to integrate selfie video capture into screen recordings. They can create reaction videos and tutorials without relying on multiple apps. This feature is accessible through Quick Settings on Pixel by toggling the Show selfie camera option before starting a screen recording.

Google's update improves multitasking by expanding support for Bubbles across more apps. As per the company, users can turn almost any app into a floating window by long-pressing on its icon. On the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the floating apps will be accessible through a dedicated Bubble bar.

The company has expanded Gemini's capabilities on Pixel by introducing Gemini Omni-powered video editing tools. Users can create and edit videos using natural language prompts. They have the option of generating videos from scratch, remixing existing images and clips from their gallery, using pre-built templates, or creating AI avatars of themselves using the Gemini Avatar feature.

In addition to video editing, Pixel phones are also receiving music generation capabilities powered by Gemini. Using the Gemini app, they can generate original songs by describing a concept or uploading an image. As per the company, tracks will be created, complete with lyrics, while also allowing customisation of vocals, genre, and tempo.

For users in India, Google is rolling out Manual Call Screen support to Pixel. Previously limited to the global markets, it lets users screen unknown callers by asking them to identify themselves and explain the purpose of the call before the user answers. Meanwhile, the "Take a Message" feature now features Custom Greetings for recording personalised outgoing messages for missed calls.

The Pixel update for June also expands existing Pixel features to more devices. For example, Voice Translate with real-time speech-to-speech translation is now available on the Pixel 10a. Meanwhile, Pixel 8a and Pixel 9a users will be able to send and receive files to Apple users using both AirDrop and Quick Share.

On the security front, the Emergency Sharing feature now supports Car Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Loss of Pulse Detection. The company says if a supported Pixel device detects a serious emergency, it can simultaneously contact emergency services and notify selected emergency contacts.