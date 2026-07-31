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Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Price in India, Launch Date Revealed Along With Key Specifications, Features

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G will go on sale in India via Flipkart and the Samsung online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 31 July 2026 13:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Price in India, Launch Date Revealed Along With Key Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G will sport a hole-punch display cutout

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G will feature a Snapdragon SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G will be offered in two colour options
  • Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G will feature three rear cameras
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Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G will be launched in India in the first week of August, the South Korean smartphone maker has announced. Apart from this, the dedicated microsites for the upcoming handset have been updated to reveal the price in India, RAM and storage configurations, colour options, specifications, and features. The Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G is confirmed to feature a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter. Moreover, the smartphone will be equipped with an AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz. It will go on sale in the country in three colourways, too.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Price in India, Launch Date, Specifications

On Friday, the tech giant announced that the Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G will be launched in India on August 3. The company has also revealed the pricing details. The price of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G in India will start at Rs. 25,999 for the base variant offering 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration will be priced at Rs. 29,999. Lastly, the top-of-the-line model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will cost Rs. 34,999.

However, the company has confirmed that these are the retail prices, and the Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G will arrive with exclusive launch offers. Apart from this, the upcoming Galaxy F series smartphone is set to go on sale in the country via the Samsung India online store and Flipkart. The Galaxy F70 Pro 5G will be offered in Alpha Black and Aura Green colour options.

Coming to the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G is confirmed to sport a flat Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, delivering up to 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The smartphone will also be powered by an unspecified Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm, along with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage. In the camera department, the handset will be equipped with a triple rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter with optical image stabilisation.

The Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G will also carry a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back, along with an LED flash. On the front, it will sport an HDR selfie camera, the company revealed. The phone will support up to 4K video recording. The Galaxy F70 Pro 5G will pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It is claimed to provide over 24 hours of YouTube video streaming, over 8 hours of gaming, or 12 hours of social media scrolling on a single charge.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G India Launch, Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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