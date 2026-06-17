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iPhone 18 to Launch With More RAM to Enable Support for More Advanced Siri AI Features: Report

iPhone 18 is expected to be launched globally in 2027, months after the iPhone 18 Pro series debut.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 June 2026 13:34 IST
iPhone 18 to Launch With More RAM to Enable Support for More Advanced Siri AI Features: Report

iPhone 17 was launched in September 2025

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Highlights
  • iPhone 18 was earlier expected to launch with downgrades
  • iPhone 18 is expected to debut at the same price as iPhone 17
  • Apple will roll out its most advanced AI features to the iPhone 17 Pro
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iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to be launched this year in September, along with Apple's rumoured foldable handset. Unlike last year, the Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly planning to delay the launch of the standard iPhone 18 model to next year. However, leaks regarding the smartphone have been surfacing online for a while. The company recently held the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026, during which it introduced the revamped Siri and new AI-powered features for its devices. However, some of the most advanced AI features will not run on devices with less than 12GB of RAM. An analyst now reportedly expects Apple to bring 12GB of RAM to the iPhone 18 to enable these AI functionalities.

iPhone 18 Might Ship With 12GB of RAM to Enable Apple's New AI Features

Citing KB Securities analysts, DigiTimes Asia reports that Apple is expected to launch the entire iPhone 18 family with 12GB of RAM, including the standard iPhone 18 model. If this is true, it would allow Apple's most advanced AI foundational models to run on the smartphone, consequently widening the Siri AI adoption and increasing the demand for the upcoming iPhone 18 series handsets.

VoltIphone 18 Discussion
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This comes at a time when prices of the DRAM and NAND sticks have increased exponentially, raising the costs of manufacturing smartphones. Contrary to the latest analyst expectations, a report recently highlighted that the tech giant is planning to unveil the rumoured iPhone 18 with various downgrades, including but not limited to manufacturing process, chipset specifications, and RAM, as part of Apple's cost-saving exercise.

As previously mentioned, the tech giant recently hosted its annual developers conference to introduce iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS Golden Gate for its phones, tablets, and Mac devices. The new OS versions are set to arrive with Apple's new AI foundation models and Siri AI.

While most AI features will be available on iPhone 15 Pro and later models, the company's most advanced AI features will not be available on handsets that feature RAM lower than 12GB. Hence, only the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air will be able to run Apple's most powerful on-device AI models that will enable two exclusive AI features for these models. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 17 ships with 8GB of RAM and will support the rest of Apple's Siri AI features, along with older supported models going back to the iPhone 15 Pro.

The company has also started rolling out the first developer beta of the iOS 27 update to allow app publishers to test the OS before it is released to a broader user base.

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
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Further reading: iPhone 18, Apple, iPhone 18 Specifications, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 17
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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