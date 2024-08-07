WordPress, the major web content management system, added a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool for the self-hosted WordPress sites on Tuesday. Dubbed Write Brief with AI, the tool was launched by WordPress' parent company Automattic. The AI tool assists users in making long winded sentences shorter and more readable, as well as enhances the confidence of the content. Currently out in beta, the tool is being offered as a part of the company's Jetpack suite of features and is available via plugin.

WordPress Gets a New AI Tool

In a blog post, WordPress introduced the AI-powered writing tool. Write Brief with AI was internally called ‘Breve' which is Latin for brief. The company said it felt the need for a tool that can allow the bloggers using the platform to write clearly and precisely. The tool was built by Automattic's Jetpack AI team.

Available as a plugin for the self-hosted WordPress sites via Jetpack, the AI tool can be found on the editor page next to the publish button once added. It offers four functionalities. First, it measures the readability of content with a grade score. Users can see which grade's students can find the text readable in a side panel. The company says users should aim for a score of 8-12 for highest readability.

Second, it automatically flags sentences that are too long or too descriptive. While users can check them and improve the sentences themselves, the AI also offers suggestions. Third, it also offers suggestions for complex words to replace them with simpler alternatives. The company says this will help readers understand the text easily.

Finally, the AI also measures the confidence of a written text. It looks for words that sound uncertain such as ‘possibly', ‘might', or ‘maybe' and offers replacement with more assertive choices. Users can also replace multiple such words with a single click.

Currently the tool is available on Jetpack in beta. WordPress said while the tool remains in beta, it will be available to all of its users for free. However, once it launches publicly, it might become a premium offering. The company did not specify which AI model is powering the tool.