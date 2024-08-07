Technology News
Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition Goes on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers

Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition has 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 August 2024 18:40 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition runs on Android 14-based HyperOS interface

Highlights
  • Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition is up for sale now
  • Poco has collaborated with Marvel Studios to launch the phone
  • It runs on Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition went on sale in India for the first time today via Flipkart. The smartphone with a Deadpool-inspired design was announced in the country in July last week ahead of the theatrical release of Deadpool and Wolverine. It runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and features an OLED display with 1.5K resolution. The Poco F6 boasts 50-megapixel dual rear cameras and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging.

Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition price in India

The Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition is currently up for grabs on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs. 33,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Buyers can avail of up to Rs. 28,200 on exchange with Flipkart providing an extra Rs. 4,000 off on the exchange of select models. Purchases made using a Flipkart Axis bank credit card are eligible for a five percent discount while ICICI bank card users can save Rs. 500. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 5,667 per month.

Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition specifications

The Deadpool Limited Edition Poco F6 comes with a custom design that pays homage to Deadpool and Wolverine. It features the Marvel superhero's iconic red and black colour scheme. The phone also has the Deadpool logo within the LED flash module and Wolverine accents spread across the rear panel. Like the standard version, this special edition phone also ships with Android 14-based HyperOS interface and has a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) resolution AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC with 12GB LPPDDR5x RAM.

Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition comes in a special box that contains more Deadpool and Wolverine features. The phone has a dual camera set up at the back, comprising a 50-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. On the front, it features a 20-megapixel camera. It has an IP64-rated build and supports face unlock feature. It includes an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

Poco has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition with support for 90W fast charging. It is bundled with a 120W adapter.

