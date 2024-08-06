Technology News
Gemini AI Will Reportedly Be Integrated With Google Assistant Supported Earbuds

Gemini AI could reportedly be integrated with the bisto class of earbuds, which run Google Assistant.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 August 2024 13:18 IST
The information about the earbuds integration with Gemini AI was found in Google app v15.31

Highlights
  • There is no word on when the integration might occur
  • Previously, Gemini AI was reported to arrive on headphones
  • Google Chrome recently received new Gemini AI features
Gemini AI could reportedly soon be integrated with specific earbuds allowing users to access the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot without using the paired smartphone. Google has been continuously expanding its in-house AI chatbot in both functionality as well as in scope. Most of Google's apps now come with Gemini tools, and as per a new report, the company might also be looking to expand it to more devices as well. Notably, the company is also rumoured to launch Pixel Buds Pro 2 later this year.

Gemini AI to Reportedly Arrive on Earbuds

According to a report by 9to5Google, users may soon be able to access Gemini directly through their earphones. The publication found the evidence of this integration within strings of code in the Google app version 15.31. One of the strings contained the line, “Talk to Gemini on earbuds.”

Additionally, another string mentioned “assistant bisto gemini on buds notification” followed by “Your new AI assistant is on headphones”. These two messages are noteworthy. While the latter highlights that Gemini AI will arrive on headphones, the former mentions the “bisto” form factor. The term Bisto was first used by Google in 2017 and it includes a class of headphones that run Google Assistant.

So, based on the information, it appears that Gemini AI will only be available on earbuds and headphones that are integrated with Google Assistant. The main benefit of this integration will be that users can access the AI chatbot hands-free, without needing to use the phone to type a prompt.

Currently, even if a smartphone has Gemini as the default virtual assistant, triggering it with the “OK Google” phrase activates Google Assistant while using earphones. The integration will replace it so Gemini can be activated directly through the paired earphones.

Notably, this is not the first time this feature has been teased. In February, a report found evidence of this feature in a beta version of the Google app. At the time, a string of code contained the message, “Gemini mobile app is working on expanding availability to make it accessible on your headphones.” With the reported development, it appears that the functionality is close to release.

Further reading: Gemini, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
