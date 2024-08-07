ChatGPT app for macOS is getting a new update which will make it easier for users to multitask with the chatbot. The new update was rolled out for all supported macOS versions on Tuesday, and it adds a companion window that can be accessed side-by-side with another app. Users can open the smaller window by pressing the Option + Space buttons on the keyboard. Earlier the buttons opened a mini prompt text field using which users could activate the app in a full window.

ChatGPT app on macOS Gets Companion Window Mode

OpenAI detailed the new update and the companion window mode in the release notes of the macOS app. The AI firm said that the app will now offer side-by-side access to ChatGPT's companion window. The window will appear in front of all other windows allowing users to check other apps alongside.

The desktop app for macOS now gives you side-by-side access to ChatGPT. Use Option + Space to open a companion window, which stays in front so you can use it more easily when working with other apps. https://t.co/8jQ8cnBpda — OpenAI (@OpenAI) August 6, 2024

In the older version, users could press the Option + Space keys to activate a prompt window where they could write a prompt, upload files or take screenshots directly from the screen they were on. But once activated, it would open ChatGPT in a full window over all other opened apps. This often made it trickier to go back and forth between different apps or to trigger the app every time new information was needed to be added.

OpenAI says that the Option + Space shortcut can be used for different actions including starting a new chat, refocusing the cursor to an open companion window, and reopening the last companion window (bringing it to the front).

Further, users can customise the position of the companion window, reset time, and keyboard shortcut in Settings. Users can also add a previous conversation to the companion window by clicking the icon from the main desktop app window.

Apart from this, the update also improved the data analysis of the desktop ChatGPT app for macOS. Users can now interact with tables and charts in a separate expandable interface as well as customise and download them. It is also possible to select specific table cells for better analysis on a part of presentations and documents.