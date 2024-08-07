Technology News
ChatGPT App for macOS Gets New Update, Enables Multitasking via Companion Window

After installing the new update, macOS users can press Option + Space to open ChatGPT in the companion window mode.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 August 2024 14:38 IST
Photo Credit: OpenAI

The ChatGPT app for macOS can be downloaded from the OpenAI website

Highlights
  • Earlier, the Option + Space instantly launched ChatGPT
  • ChatGPT app for macOS was released for all users in June
  • The app comes with Voice Mode capabilities
ChatGPT app for macOS is getting a new update which will make it easier for users to multitask with the chatbot. The new update was rolled out for all supported macOS versions on Tuesday, and it adds a companion window that can be accessed side-by-side with another app. Users can open the smaller window by pressing the Option + Space buttons on the keyboard. Earlier the buttons opened a mini prompt text field using which users could activate the app in a full window.

ChatGPT app on macOS Gets Companion Window Mode

OpenAI detailed the new update and the companion window mode in the release notes of the macOS app. The AI firm said that the app will now offer side-by-side access to ChatGPT's companion window. The window will appear in front of all other windows allowing users to check other apps alongside.

In the older version, users could press the Option + Space keys to activate a prompt window where they could write a prompt, upload files or take screenshots directly from the screen they were on. But once activated, it would open ChatGPT in a full window over all other opened apps. This often made it trickier to go back and forth between different apps or to trigger the app every time new information was needed to be added.

OpenAI says that the Option + Space shortcut can be used for different actions including starting a new chat, refocusing the cursor to an open companion window, and reopening the last companion window (bringing it to the front).

Further, users can customise the position of the companion window, reset time, and keyboard shortcut in Settings. Users can also add a previous conversation to the companion window by clicking the icon from the main desktop app window.

Apart from this, the update also improved the data analysis of the desktop ChatGPT app for macOS. Users can now interact with tables and charts in a separate expandable interface as well as customise and download them. It is also possible to select specific table cells for better analysis on a part of presentations and documents.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is Coming to PS4 and Xbox One in September

