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Windows 11 Gets New Recovery Option, Multi-Monitor Magnifier Features With Latest Update

The Windows 11 November 2026 update is rolling out in phases, meaning some features may take time to reach all eligible devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 November 2026 11:32 IST
Windows 11 Gets New Recovery Option, Multi-Monitor Magnifier Features With Latest Update

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has introduced several changes to Magnifier with the update

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Highlights
  • The update adds a Cloud Rebuild feature to reinstall Windows 11
  • Magnifier now supports multi-monitor setups with independent zoom
  • The November 2026 update is rolling out gradually to users
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Microsoft rolled out the November 2026 update for Windows 11 on Thursday. The Redmond-based tech giant is bringing improvements to File Explorer, system recovery, and accessibility features. It introduces a redesigned right-click menu with more customisation options, along with a new Cloud Rebuild feature that can reinstall Windows using files downloaded from Windows Update. The November 2026 update for Windows 11 also adds enhancements to Magnifier, Live Captions and Narrator, while making changes to Xbox mode, Settings and Phone Link.

November 2026 Update for Windows 11

On a support page, Microsoft has detailed the changes that are part of the November 2026 update for Windows 11. It is identified as KB5132061. One of the notable changes is an updated File Explorer context menu, which appears when users right-click files or folders. As per the company, the redesigned menu opens faster, reduces clutter, and offers more customisation options.

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Users can select the new Customise menu option to choose which Windows commands and third-party app extensions appear. They can also enable or disable built-in commands such as Send to and Create shortcut, add options such as Print, and decide whether app extensions appear in the main menu or a submenu.

There are other improvements in File Explorer as well. Microsoft says search results will now display file names, locations and dates in a more consistent layout, while the address bar supports the tilde (~) symbol for quicker navigation to user profile folders and their subfolders.

The biggest addition, however, is Cloud Rebuild. As per Microsoft, the feature allows users to reinstall Windows 11 using a Windows image and device drivers downloaded directly from Windows Update. The company says it can be used even when Windows is unable to start, removing the need for a USB recovery drive or a custom system image.

To use Cloud Rebuild, users can navigate to Settings > System > Recovery and select Rebuild PC. The PC will restart into the Windows Recovery Environment, where the recovery process can begin. If Windows fails to boot repeatedly, users can also access the option through the recovery environment by selecting Troubleshoot > Recovery > Uninstall > Cloud Rebuild.

During the process, users need to connect to a wired Ethernet or Wi-Fi network and confirm the Windows build, edition and language. They can also choose whether to remove their files or securely erase data using the storage hardware's erase capability before reinstalling Windows. Microsoft warns that data sanitisation is irreversible.

Apart from this, Microsoft has introduced several changes to Magnifier. The company claims it is now more useful for people with low vision, particularly those using multiple displays. Users can apply different zoom levels to individual monitors while keeping the magnified view within the respective display. There is also a contrast theme toggle.

Live Captions now includes an option to exclude screen reader audio from transcription. Meanwhile, Narrator gains support for reading and navigating mathematical equations in supported Microsoft 365 applications, including Word and PowerPoint.

Other small changes across Windows 11 include a modernised AutoPlay dialogue, AutoPlay notifications in the Notification Centre, a refreshed navigation bar for the Gaming Task View in Xbox mode, improved app window preview animations, Restore Summary after users restore a backup profile on a new device, improvements to adaptive hibernation to balance battery life and quicker resumes, expanded memory integrity protection on eligible PCs, and support for Unicode 17.0.

Microsoft says the Windows 11 November 2026 update is rolling out in phases, meaning some features may take time to reach all eligible devices.

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Further reading: Windows 11, Windows 11 Update, Windows 11 November 2026 Update, Microsoft
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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