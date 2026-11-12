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WhatsApp View Once Text Messages Reportedly Rolling Out to Android Beta Testers

WhatsApp is said to prevent recipients from saving or sharing the text through the app.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 November 2026 17:33 IST
WhatsApp View Once Text Messages Reportedly Rolling Out to Android Beta Testers

Photo Credit: Pexels/Anton

WhatsApp reportedly removes the text after the recipient closes it

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Highlights
  • The feature extends beyond photos, videos and voice notes
  • Users can activate View Once from the chat window
  • Recipients must tap a message to read its contents
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WhatsApp is reportedly bringing its View Once option to text messages, so users can now send written messages that disappear after being read. Until now, the feature was limited to photos, videos and voice messages. Similar to the multimedia feature, a recipient can open a View Once text only once. Once they close it, the message disappears and cannot be viewed again. WhatsApp is also said to prevent recipients from copying or taking screenshots of the text. The feature is currently rolling out to select Android beta testers.

WhatsApp View Once Text Messages on Android, Features

According to a WABetaInfo post, WhatsApp has started testing View Once text messages with select Android beta users running version 2.26.45.6. Users will likely be able to access the option from the chat window. After typing a message, they will reportedly need to press and hold the send button to bring up the View Once setting. WhatsApp is expected to show a brief tutorial when users open a conversation for the first time.

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The recipient reportedly has to tap the message to read it, as WhatsApp hides its contents in the chat. The text is said to open in a separate window and disappears as soon as the recipient closes it. WhatsApp then reportedly marks the message as opened, while senders can check whether the recipient has read it if they have enabled read receipts.

WhatsApp also prevents recipients from saving or sharing the text through the app, the post claims. It is said to block screenshots and screen recordings while someone views a View Once message, and does not offer options to copy or forward its contents. However, readers should note that these restrictions cannot stop someone from photographing the screen with another device.

The View Once Text Message feature is expected to give users another way to share sensitive information, like passwords or one-time codes, without keeping it in their chat history. WhatsApp is rolling out the feature through the Google Play Store, with more beta testers expected to get access over the coming weeks. The company has not announced a timeline for a wider release on Android.

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Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp View Once, View Once Text Messages, WhatsApp Beta, WhatsApp Android Beta, WhatsApp Features, WhatsApp Privacy Features
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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