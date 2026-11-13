Samsung Intelligent Eyewear was launched in select global markets on Thursday, as the tech giant's new line of smart glasses designed by lifestyle brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker. Samsung first teased the launch of the smart glasses in October last year, later showcasing the AI-powered wearable during the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this year. The line of Warby Parker and Gentle Monster Intelligent Eyewear is offered in 30 “unique” designs, the company said. The smart glasses will go on sale next month and are currently available for pre-order. The Samsung Intelligent Eyewear is powered by the same Snapdragon chipset as the Galaxy Glasses.

Samsung Warby Parker, Gentle Monster Intelligent Eyewear Price, Availability

The price of Samsung's Warby Parker Intelligent Eyewear starts at $395 (roughly Rs. 37,000). On the other hand, the Gentle Monster Intelligent Eyewear price starts at $449 (about Rs. 42,000), while costing up to $489 (roughly Rs. 46,000), depending on the model of the wearable.

Samsung's smart glasses are currently available for pre-order in the US. Customers can purchase the Intelligent Eyewear models via the Gentle Monster and Warby Parker online and offline retail stores, respectively. The wearables will be available for hands-on demonstrations at select Samsung retail stores starting December 10 and will go on sale on the same day.

Samsung Warby Parker, Gentle Monster Intelligent Eyewear Specifications, Features

The Samsung Gentle Monster and Warby Parker Intelligent Eyewear is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR 1 Gen 1 chipset. The models feature an environment-facing 12-megapixel HDR camera on one side of the wearable. It captures images in 3:4 (3,024 x 4,032 pixels) portrait. The Intelligent Eyewear is also capable of recording videos at up to 3K/ 30 fps or 2K with support for HDR. Moreover, it features a dual open-ear speaker setup and a quad microphone unit.

Samsung's Gentle Monster and Warby Parker Intelligent Eyewear also feature 2GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The tech giant claims that the smart glasses will deliver up to 9 hours of battery life of a single charge and up to 72 hours of battery life with the charging case. It also supports touch and voice inputs. The smart glasses ship with built-in Gemini AI support, along with Samsung's Bixby voice assistant.

Further, Samsung claims that the Gentle Monster and Warby Parker Intelligent Eyewear ships with an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. The smart glasses support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity. The wearable is compatible with Galaxy S, Galaxy S FE, and Galaxy Z series smartphones running One UI 9.0 or later versions, Google Pixel 7 series and newer models running Android 17 and later versions, and iPhone 13 and newer models running iOS 26.6 and later versions. The smart glasses weigh about 41g.