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Samsung Launches Gentle Monster, Warby Parker Intelligent Eyewear in 30 Unique Designs: Price, Features

Samsung’s new Intelligent Eyewear will be available for purchase from December 10.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 November 2026 11:49 IST
Samsung Launches Gentle Monster, Warby Parker Intelligent Eyewear in 30 Unique Designs: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Intelligent Eyewear features a 12-megapixel HDR camera

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Highlights
  • Samsung’s new smart glasses can be pre-ordered now
  • Samsung Intelligent Eyewear ships with built-in Gemini AI
  • Samsung has yet to announce India pricing details
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Samsung Intelligent Eyewear was launched in select global markets on Thursday, as the tech giant's new line of smart glasses designed by lifestyle brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker. Samsung first teased the launch of the smart glasses in October last year, later showcasing the AI-powered wearable during the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this year. The line of Warby Parker and Gentle Monster Intelligent Eyewear is offered in 30 “unique” designs, the company said. The smart glasses will go on sale next month and are currently available for pre-order. The Samsung Intelligent Eyewear is powered by the same Snapdragon chipset as the Galaxy Glasses.

Samsung Warby Parker, Gentle Monster Intelligent Eyewear Price, Availability

The price of Samsung's Warby Parker Intelligent Eyewear starts at $395 (roughly Rs. 37,000). On the other hand, the Gentle Monster Intelligent Eyewear price starts at $449 (about Rs. 42,000), while costing up to $489 (roughly Rs. 46,000), depending on the model of the wearable.

Samsung's smart glasses are currently available for pre-order in the US. Customers can purchase the Intelligent Eyewear models via the Gentle Monster and Warby Parker online and offline retail stores, respectively. The wearables will be available for hands-on demonstrations at select Samsung retail stores starting December 10 and will go on sale on the same day.

Samsung Warby Parker, Gentle Monster Intelligent Eyewear Specifications, Features

The Samsung Gentle Monster and Warby Parker Intelligent Eyewear is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR 1 Gen 1 chipset. The models feature an environment-facing 12-megapixel HDR camera on one side of the wearable. It captures images in 3:4 (3,024 x 4,032 pixels) portrait. The Intelligent Eyewear is also capable of recording videos at up to 3K/ 30 fps or 2K with support for HDR. Moreover, it features a dual open-ear speaker setup and a quad microphone unit.

Samsung's Gentle Monster and Warby Parker Intelligent Eyewear also feature 2GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The tech giant claims that the smart glasses will deliver up to 9 hours of battery life of a single charge and up to 72 hours of battery life with the charging case. It also supports touch and voice inputs. The smart glasses ship with built-in Gemini AI support, along with Samsung's Bixby voice assistant.

Further, Samsung claims that the Gentle Monster and Warby Parker Intelligent Eyewear ships with an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. The smart glasses support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity. The wearable is compatible with Galaxy S, Galaxy S FE, and Galaxy Z series smartphones running One UI 9.0 or later versions, Google Pixel 7 series and newer models running Android 17 and later versions, and iPhone 13 and newer models running iOS 26.6 and later versions. The smart glasses weigh about 41g.

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Further reading: Samsung Intelligent Eyewear, Samsung, Samsung Intelligent Eyewear Price, Samsung Intelligent Eyewear Launch, Samsung Intelligent Eyewear Specifications, Warby Parker, Gentle Monster
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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