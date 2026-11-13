Oppo A7 Pro has launched in the European market, following its September debut in China this year. The new Oppo A series smartphone features a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset. The European variant of the Oppo A7 Pro is backed by a 7,400mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It also features a 50-megapixel front camera, an upgrade over the 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the Chinese model.

Oppo A7 Pro Price in Europe, Availability

The Oppo A7 Pro costs EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the sole 6GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. However, Oppo Belgium has listed the phone with a discount of EUR 70 (roughly Rs. 7,300), bringing the effective price down to EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 44,000).

The handset is listed on the Oppo Belgium online store in Shine Titanium and Surfing Blue colours.

Oppo A7 Pro Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM + eSIM) Oppo A7 Pro runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. It features a 6.57-inch full HD+ (2,372x1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It offers a touch sampling rate of up to 120Hz. It is rated to deliver up to 800 nits of typical brightness and up to 1,400 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM).

The Oppo A7 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Oppo A7 Pro features a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, autofocus and support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

On the front, the Oppo A7 Pro has a 50-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.1 aperture. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo and QZSS navigation systems. It has an accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, proximity sensor and ambient light sensor. It features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor,

The Oppo A7 Pro carries a 7,400mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging support. It also supports 10W wired reverse charging. It measures 159.08x75.81x8.80mm and weighs around 200 grams.

China version of the Oppo A7 Pro has an 8,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. It has an 8-megapixel sensor on the Chinese model. The remaining specifications are similar.