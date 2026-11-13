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  • Oppo A7 Pro Launched Globally With 7,400mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Selfie Shooter: Price, Specifications

Oppo A7 Pro Launched Globally With 7,400mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Selfie Shooter: Price, Specifications

Oppo A7 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 November 2026 11:33 IST
Oppo A7 Pro Launched Globally With 7,400mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Selfie Shooter: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A7 Pro features a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate

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Highlights
  • Oppo A7 Pro features a dual rear camera unit
  • Oppo A7 Pro runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16
  • Oppo A7 Pro was launched in China in September
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Oppo A7 Pro has launched in the European market, following its September debut in China this year. The new Oppo A series smartphone features a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset. The European variant of the Oppo A7 Pro is backed by a 7,400mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It also features a 50-megapixel front camera, an upgrade over the 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the Chinese model.

Oppo A7 Pro Price in Europe, Availability

The Oppo A7 Pro costs EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the sole 6GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. However, Oppo Belgium has listed the phone with a discount of EUR 70 (roughly Rs. 7,300), bringing the effective price down to EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 44,000).

The handset is listed on the Oppo Belgium online store in Shine Titanium and Surfing Blue colours.

Oppo A7 Pro Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM + eSIM) Oppo A7 Pro runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. It features a 6.57-inch full HD+ (2,372x1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It offers a touch sampling rate of up to 120Hz. It is rated to deliver up to 800 nits of typical brightness and up to 1,400 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM).

The Oppo A7 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Oppo A7 Pro features a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, autofocus and support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

On the front, the Oppo A7 Pro has a 50-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.1 aperture. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo and QZSS navigation systems. It has an accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, proximity sensor and ambient light sensor. It features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor,

The Oppo A7 Pro carries a 7,400mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging support. It also supports 10W wired reverse charging. It measures 159.08x75.81x8.80mm and weighs around 200 grams.

China version of the Oppo A7 Pro has an 8,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. It has an 8-megapixel sensor on the Chinese model. The remaining specifications are similar.

FAQOPPO A7 Pro FAQs
What are the main features of the OPPO A7 Pro?
The OPPO A7 Pro is available with up to 8GB of RAM paired with 256GB of internal storage. It features a 50MP wide-angle rear camera along with an 8MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone supports 45W SUPERVOOC flash charging, backed by an 8000mAh battery. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX processor and comes with a 6.57-inch display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The OPPO A7 Pro is available in 4 colour options.
When was the OPPO A7 Pro released?
The OPPO A7 Pro was launched on September 8, 2026
Where can I buy the OPPO A7 Pro?
You can buy the OPPO A7 Pro through the official OPPO website, OPPO Mall and official authorised online stores.
Read More
OPPO A7 Pro

OPPO A7 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.57-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2372 pixels
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Further reading: Oppo A7 Pro, Oppo, Oppo A7 Pro Price, Oppo A7 Pro Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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