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Samsung’s Galaxy S27 Pro Tipped to Get Same Cameras as the S27 Ultra Minus the 5X Telephoto

Samsung’s rumoured S27 Pro model is surely turning out to be an interesting device.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 November 2026 12:35 IST
Samsung’s Galaxy S27 Pro Tipped to Get Same Cameras as the S27 Ultra Minus the 5X Telephoto

Samsung’s Galaxy S27 Pro is expected to be a brand-new addition to the S series lineup

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro slots between the S27+ and S27 Ultra models
  • The phone is said to only offer 3X optical telephoto capability
  • Meanwhile, the Galaxy S27 Ultra will only offer 5X optical telephoto
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Samsung introducing a Pro model to its lineup seems a good idea, as it's expected to deliver ‘Ultra' grade imaging in a more compact package. For years, we have been waiting for a smaller ‘Ultra' Galaxy S series device from Samsung, and it seems that the brand has finally heard its consumers. From what we already know, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro is basically an Ultra-grade imaging device minus the S Pen but with a compact form factor akin to Apple's iPhone Pro (not the Pro Max) models. It was earlier revealed that the phone would be equipped with a 12-megapixel sensor, and now we have some more details on the same.

Samsung's Galaxy S27 Pro Tipped to Get a Familiar 3X Telephoto Camera

According to tipster Sanju Choudhary's post on X, the new and upcoming Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro model to be added to Samsung's Galaxy S series lineup this year will feature nearly the same cameras as on the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The news comes after another leak pointed out that Samsung will remove the 3X telephoto camera from its usual quad-camera setup and offer a triple-rear camera setup this year, minus the 3X telephoto shooter.

VoltSamsung Galaxy S27 Pro Discussion
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The source points out the obvious, stating the 1/3.94-inch sensor to be used on the Galaxy S27 Pro will still be smaller in size compared to the telephoto sensors used on the Galaxy Note 8 (1/3.6-inch) and iPhone 11 Pro (1/3.4-inch) from 2017 and 2019, respectively.

What's more interesting is that the Galaxy S27 Pro's 3X telephoto shooter appears to be borrowed from the S26 Ultra. However, an earlier leak did point out that the S27 Pro's 3X telephoto will have a 12-megapixel sensor backing it, versus the 10-megapixel sensor Samsung has used on its recent Galaxy Ultra models.

The tipster's post evidently points out Samsung's lack of progression with camera sensors for its Galaxy S series. While Chinese manufacturers have started offering 200-megapixel sensors on two or even three rear cameras this year (read Oppo Find X10 Pro Max), Samsung continues to stick with the same camera hardware on its non-Ultra models year after year. Case in point, Samsung's 2026 Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ models have not seen any camera changes since the Galaxy S22 was released in February 2022. The story appears to be the same with the Galaxy Ultra models, with the last major shift taking place with the Galaxy S23 Ultra in 2023.

While we aren't really happy with the cameras on the Galaxy S27 Pro, the rest does look very promising. The Galaxy S27 Pro, being part of the Ultra series, will get the Privacy Display feature, which debuted with the Galaxy S26 Ultra earlier this year. The Galaxy S27 Pro is also expected to get 12GB RAM along with three storage options, including a 1TB variant as well. Recent CAD leaks also revealed that the device will avoid Samsung's S Pen, which has been a part of the Ultra series since its inception. This not only made the Ultra larger (due to its dedicated silo) but also left less room for a bigger battery.

Prior to the Galaxy S27 Pro, which is expected to be a new addition to the Galaxy S series, Samsung experimented with the slim Galaxy S25 Edge in 2025. You can take a look at its review here. In 2027, Samsung is expected to launch four models this year, including the Galaxy S27, the Galaxy S27+, the new Galaxy S27 Pro and the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro camera, Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro display, Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Features
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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