Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Bing’s New Extension Brings Back Traditional Search, Lets Users Turn Off AI Answers

Microsoft Bing’s New Extension Brings Back Traditional Search, Lets Users Turn Off AI Answers

The extension is currently available in preview for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 November 2026 17:02 IST
Microsoft Bing’s New Extension Brings Back Traditional Search, Lets Users Turn Off AI Answers

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft says the selected preference applies across all Bing searches

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Users can toggle AI search off via a preview browser extension
  • Installing the extension sets Bing as the default search engine
  • The new extension is currently in preview
Advertisement

Microsoft Bing has introduced a new way for users to control whether they see AI-generated answers while searching on the web. According to the company, users will have the option to switch between AI-powered summaries and traditional search results, depending on their preferences. The feature is said to be available through a new browser extension for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. Microsoft says users can also avoid AI-generated answers without installing an extension by adding a specific search operator to their queries.

Turn Off AI Answers in Microsoft Bing

In a blog post, Microsoft described the new Bing AI Search Choice extension as a way to give users more control over their search experience. The extension is currently available in preview for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge.

Once installed, the extension provides a toggle that lets users choose whether they want AI-generated answers to appear in Bing search results. They can enable the feature when they need quick summaries and switch it off when they prefer to browse traditional search results and visit individual websites.

As per the company, the selected preference applies across all Bing searches. Installing the extension, however, will also set Bing as the default search engine in the browser.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has also rolled out a simpler way to exclude AI-generated answers from individual searches for users who do not want to install another browser extension. They can add the -ai operator at the end of a Bing search query to get results without AI-generated answers.

Citing an example, the company said that searching for why is the sky blue -ai will return traditional search results without the AI-generated answer. Unlike the browser extension, this method does not require users to change their browser's default search engine or install additional software.

The extension, however, is still in preview and will be updated based on user feedback. The move comes amidst growing integration of AI-generated summaries and answers into search engines. As per Microsoft, this has changed how users access information online. Although these features can provide quick responses without requiring users to open multiple websites, the company said that some users still prefer traditional search results to compare sources and evaluate information themselves.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Bing
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27+ Leaked Dummy Unit Images Suggest Significant Design Overhaul

Related Stories

Microsoft Bing’s New Extension Brings Back Traditional Search, Lets Users Turn Off AI Answers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
LATEST DEALS ON HotDeals360
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Naughty Dog's Intergalactic in Last Stage of Production, Says Neil Druckmann
#Latest Stories
  1. Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet in 'Last Stage of Production', Gameplay Reveal Coming Next Year
  2. Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Stock Wallpapers Spotted in Firmware Files, Hint at Possible Colourways
  3. Tron, Tether and Chainalysis Set Up Joint Task Force to Counter AI Crypto Fraud
  4. OpenAI Introduces Local API Processing in India for Eligible Businesses and Developers
  5. Oppo Find X11 Pro Max Could Borrow Flagship Features From the Cancelled Find X10 Ultra
  6. Apple Leaves Crypto Wallet Security Bug Unresolved in Latest iOS Update
  7. Samsung One UI 9.5 Update Said to Offer Redesigned Search Button for Phone App
  8. Samsung Galaxy XCover 8, XCover FR/Scan Camera Specifications Reportedly Leaked
  9. WhatsApp View Once Text Messages Reportedly Rolling Out to Android Beta Testers
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Price in India Reportedly Hiked by Rs. 3,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »