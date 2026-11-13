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Google Gemini Comes to Apple CarPlay With Gemini Live, Gmail and Calendar Integration

The update brings Gemini Live voice conversations to Apple's in-car platform, along with Google Calendar and Gmail functions.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 November 2026 11:34 IST
Google Gemini Comes to Apple CarPlay With Gemini Live, Gmail and Calendar Integration

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini Live must be opened on an iPhone before use

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Highlights
  • CarPlay users can check appointments through Google Calendar
  • Gemini can summarise unread emails and long Gmail threads
  • Drivers can ask Gemini to find restaurants along a route
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Google is bringing Gemini to Apple CarPlay, letting iPhone users talk to the AI assistant through their car's infotainment system. Drivers can use Gemini Live, check upcoming appointments through Google Calendar, or get a quick summary of emails in Gmail. They can also look for places to eat along their route. Conversations started in the car will appear in the Gemini app on their iPhone, where users can revisit them later.

Google Gemini on Apple CarPlay Features

Google's Gemini app will appear on Apple CarPlay as a standalone app, giving iPhone users access to the AI assistant through their car's infotainment display, the company revealed in a blog post. Drivers will be able to start a new conversation or resume an existing chat from their iPhone. The CarPlay version will also support Gemini Live, Google's conversational voice feature, which lets users interrupt the assistant, ask follow-up questions and switch topics during a conversation.

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The app will connect with Google Calendar and Gmail, allowing drivers to ask about upcoming appointments and get summaries of unread emails or lengthy email threads. They can also discuss possible replies to messages with Gemini. The assistant will not send emails on their behalf.

Gemini will be available for navigation-related queries as well. Drivers can ask it to find restaurants near their destination or get information about places along their route. Google has also outlined other uses for Gemini Live, including rehearsing presentations, preparing for meetings and discussing unfamiliar topics.

Chats started through CarPlay will sync with the Gemini app on the iPhone, allowing users to return to them after their journey. Google already offers Gemini through Android Auto and in cars with Google built-in. The Apple CarPlay app brings the same assistant to Apple's in-car platform.

Google Gemini on Apple CarPlay Availability

Gemini on Apple CarPlay will be available globally to iPhone users in all languages supported by Gemini Live. Users do not need to download a separate app for CarPlay, but must have the latest version of the Gemini app installed on their iPhones and allow it to access the microphone.

Before using Gemini in the car, users must launch Gemini Live on their iPhones at least once. They can then connect the phone to a compatible car and open Gemini from the CarPlay display to start using the assistant.

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Further reading: Google, Google Gemini, Apple CarPlay, Gemini Live, iPhone, Google Calendar, Gmail, AI Assistant, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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