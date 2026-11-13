Google is bringing Gemini to Apple CarPlay, letting iPhone users talk to the AI assistant through their car's infotainment system. Drivers can use Gemini Live, check upcoming appointments through Google Calendar, or get a quick summary of emails in Gmail. They can also look for places to eat along their route. Conversations started in the car will appear in the Gemini app on their iPhone, where users can revisit them later.

Google Gemini on Apple CarPlay Features

Google's Gemini app will appear on Apple CarPlay as a standalone app, giving iPhone users access to the AI assistant through their car's infotainment display, the company revealed in a blog post. Drivers will be able to start a new conversation or resume an existing chat from their iPhone. The CarPlay version will also support Gemini Live, Google's conversational voice feature, which lets users interrupt the assistant, ask follow-up questions and switch topics during a conversation.

The app will connect with Google Calendar and Gmail, allowing drivers to ask about upcoming appointments and get summaries of unread emails or lengthy email threads. They can also discuss possible replies to messages with Gemini. The assistant will not send emails on their behalf.

Gemini will be available for navigation-related queries as well. Drivers can ask it to find restaurants near their destination or get information about places along their route. Google has also outlined other uses for Gemini Live, including rehearsing presentations, preparing for meetings and discussing unfamiliar topics.

Chats started through CarPlay will sync with the Gemini app on the iPhone, allowing users to return to them after their journey. Google already offers Gemini through Android Auto and in cars with Google built-in. The Apple CarPlay app brings the same assistant to Apple's in-car platform.

Google Gemini on Apple CarPlay Availability

Gemini on Apple CarPlay will be available globally to iPhone users in all languages supported by Gemini Live. Users do not need to download a separate app for CarPlay, but must have the latest version of the Gemini app installed on their iPhones and allow it to access the microphone.

Before using Gemini in the car, users must launch Gemini Live on their iPhones at least once. They can then connect the phone to a compatible car and open Gemini from the CarPlay display to start using the assistant.