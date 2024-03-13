Technology News
  Apple Announces Web Distribution Feature to Enable Direct Downloads From Developer Websites in the EU

Apple Announces Web Distribution Feature to Enable Direct Downloads From Developer Websites in the EU

Apple will let authorised developers offer app downloads directly from their website, without the need for a third party app store in the EU.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 13 March 2024 11:47 IST
Apple Announces Web Distribution Feature to Enable Direct Downloads From Developer Websites in the EU

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ James Yarema

iOS 17.4 added support for third-party app marketplaces

Highlights
  • Apple will soon allow direct app downloads via Web Distribution
  • These apps can be directly downloaded from an authorised website
  • Web Distribution apps will be charged after 1 million annual instals
Apple on Tuesday announced that it was adding support for Web Distribution will roll out in the coming weeks, allowing developers to distribute apps directly from their websites, without the need for installing third party app stores. These apps can also support system integration along with backup and restore functionality. The iPhone maker also revealed that it was making changes to its policies related to support for alternative app stores in the EU, making it easier for developers to exclusively offer their own apps via a dedicated app marketplace.

According to details shared by Apple on its developer website, an upcoming software update will add support for Web Distribution in the EU. Authorised developers will soon be able to distribute apps to users directly from their websites. These developers will also have access to iOS application programming interfaces (APIs) in order to support backup and restore functions, system integration, and app distribution via the web — without a third-party app store.

Developers who want to distribute their apps directly from their websites will need to be enrolled as an organisation (or have a subsidiary legal entity) that is "incorporated, domiciled, and or registered in the EU," according to Apple's support page for Web Distribution. They will also need to be part of the Apple Developer Program for at least two consecutive years, while one of their apps will need to have had over one million annual app downloads in the EU.

Apple has also put some restrictions in place, including requiring apps to be notarised, and asking developers to agree to only distribute apps from their developer account. Developers will also need to ensure that they respond to the company's communications, publish data collection policies and offer privacy controls. They will also need to comply with the EU's Digital Services Act and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) while complying with government requests to take down apps.

Developers who opt for web distribution will also have to pay Apple a Core Technology Fee (CTF) of EUR 0.50 (roughly Rs. 45) for every annual app install over one million, according to the company. Accredited educational institutions, government entities and non-profit organisations will be exempted from the annual Apple Developer Program membership fee and the CTF.

Apple also announced that developers who want to offer alternative app marketplaces in the EU will finally be able limit these stores to their own apps — a departure from the company's original policy that stated that other developers should also be allowed to offer their apps on third party app stores. This means that developers can now offer dedicated app stores with their own applications in the EU.

Further reading: Apple, App Store, Web Distribution, EU, Digital Markets Act
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Apple Announces Web Distribution Feature to Enable Direct Downloads From Developer Websites in the EU
