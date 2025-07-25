Technology News
Apple Rolls Out Additional iOS 26 Beta 4 Build Alongside First Public Beta

Here's why your iPhone is prompting you to update to the fourth iOS 26 developer beta for the second time.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 July 2025 17:10 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple showcased iOS 26 with Liquid Glass design during its WWDC 2025 event

Highlights
  • Apple rolled out a new iOS 26 Beta 4 build on July 24
  • The rumoured iPhone 17 series will run on iOS 26
  • Apple has yet to reveal what it changed on the second iOS 26 Beta 4 build
Apple has rolled out a revised version of iOS 26 beta 4 for developers, which comes with a different build number. However, it seems to be a very minor update that could include some bug fixes. A beta release tracker also spotted that the latest developer version of beta 4 updates the build number to match the one on the first iOS 26 public beta that rolled out on Thursday. The iOS 26 beta 4 was originally released with the build number 23A5297i, however, the new one reportedly brings it to build number 23A5297m.

iOS 26 Beta 4 Revision Likely a Minor Update

The iPhone maker rolled out a fresh build of iOS 26 Beta 4 with a new build number that matches the first public beta released on Thursday. According to beta release tracker Beta Profiles on X (formerly Twitter), iOS 26 Beta 4 was first released for developers with the build number 23A5297i, but the revised version comes with the build number 23A5297m. Apple also rolled out the first public beta builds of iPadOS 26 and macOS 26 on Friday.

It is currently unclear whether Apple has introduced any changes with the re-released developer beta. The Cupertino company could have made slight tweaks to the original developer beta 4, apart from certain bug fixes. The development comes days after the first iOS 26 Beta 4 was made available to developers.

iOS 26 Beta 4 brought several key changes over the third beta release. After seemingly reducing the transparent UI elements because of legibility issues, dialled up the elements of the Liquid Glass design. Additionally, the company has again enabled notification summaries for News and Entertainment months after disabling it months ago.

Apple also made slight changes to the Camera app icon and Call Screening options. The first iOS 26 beta 4 build made scrolling through the Notification Centre easier by turning the background a little darker, resolving the legibility issues that were flagged by early testers.

Apple is expected to roll out iOS 26, first showcased during its WWDC 2025 event, around the same time that it launches the iPhone 17 series this year. The company has yet to confirm the launch of the phones, but various leaks surrounding its specifications have already surfaced online.

Further reading: iOS 26, iOS 26 Beta 4, Apple
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Colours, RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped
OpenAI Finally Rolling Out ChatGPT Agent for Eligible Users After Week-Long Delay

