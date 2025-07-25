Apple Rolls Out Additional iOS 26 Beta 4 Build Alongside First Public Beta

Apple has rolled out a revised version of iOS 26 beta 4 for developers, which comes with a different build number. However, it seems to be a very minor update that could include some bug fixes. A beta release tracker also spotted that the latest developer version of beta 4 updates the build number to match the one on the first iOS 26 public beta that rolled out on Thursday. The iOS 26 beta 4 was originally released with the build number 23A5297i, however, the new one reportedly brings it to build number 23A5297m.

The iPhone maker rolled out a fresh build of iOS 26 Beta 4 with a new build number that matches the first public beta released on Thursday. According to beta release tracker Beta Profiles on X (formerly Twitter), iOS 26 Beta 4 was first released for developers with the build number 23A5297i, but the revised version comes with the build number 23A5297m. Apple also rolled out the first public beta builds of iPadOS 26 and macOS 26 on Friday.

The re-released iOS 26 Beta 4 comes with a new build ID: 23A5297m (previously 23A5297i). So if you'd like, you can switch from the Developer Beta to the Public Beta via Software Updates > Beta Updates. — Beta Profiles (@BetaProfiles) July 24, 2025

It is currently unclear whether Apple has introduced any changes with the re-released developer beta. The Cupertino company could have made slight tweaks to the original developer beta 4, apart from certain bug fixes. The development comes days after the first iOS 26 Beta 4 was made available to developers.

iOS 26 Beta 4 brought several key changes over the third beta release. After seemingly reducing the transparent UI elements because of legibility issues, dialled up the elements of the Liquid Glass design. Additionally, the company has again enabled notification summaries for News and Entertainment months after disabling it months ago.

Apple also made slight changes to the Camera app icon and Call Screening options. The first iOS 26 beta 4 build made scrolling through the Notification Centre easier by turning the background a little darker, resolving the legibility issues that were flagged by early testers.

Apple is expected to roll out iOS 26, first showcased during its WWDC 2025 event, around the same time that it launches the iPhone 17 series this year. The company has yet to confirm the launch of the phones, but various leaks surrounding its specifications have already surfaced online.