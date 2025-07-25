Apple Launches Online Tool to Create Custom Wallpapers With Its Logo

Apple is celebrating the opening of its new online store in Saudi Arabia by launching a new tool that allows people to download customised wallpapers with the Apple logo from the tech giant's Saudi Arabia website. However, there are not many customisation options available for Apple fans. The tool only allows users to change the colour of the background, the Apple logo, and mix-and-match from the five colour options available.

Apple's Custom Wallpapers With The Logo

The tool, available on the official Apple website in Saudi Arabia, has five colour options for users to choose from. The Apple logo appears to be made of Arabic characters. One can choose to customise the logo in darker shades of purple, pink, red, green, and blue colours. For the background, one can choose from purple, pink, yellow, green, and blue colour options. Additionally, there are preset wallpapers available with five colour combinations of darker and lighter shades of the same colour, except for one, which combines a red logo with a yellow background.

Apple lets people choose from five colour options

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is allowing users to download these custom wallpapers in different sizes for iPhone, iPad, and Macbook. Depending on the device you are using, it will show you the size. Once the user has decided which wallpaper they want, they can go ahead and click on the download button to save the wallpaper on their device.

Apple allows users to download custom wallpapers for iPhones too

Photo Credit: Apple

This is not the first time the company has done this. According to a report by 9To5Mac, when Apple opened its store in Miami, the Cupertino tech giant had released Miami-themed wallpapers with floral and nature-inspired elements for different devices.

For context, on July 21, Apple announced that it is expanding its retail footprint to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by bringing the Apple Store online and Apple Store app to the Arabian country. This allows people of Saudi Arabia to buy Apple products online directly from the company via the web or app, instead of an online third-party or an authorised retailer. On top of this, the company will now offer support to its customers in the Arabic language, helping them find the Apple product they are looking for.