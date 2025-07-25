Technology News
English Edition

Blender Is Working on a Standalone App for iPad Pro With Apple Pencil Support

Blender also revealed how the “Blender on tablets” app could look, along with the possible features it might launch with.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 July 2025 18:17 IST
Blender Is Working on a Standalone App for iPad Pro With Apple Pencil Support

Photo Credit: Blender

The Blender for tablets app could come with some tablets-specific features

Highlights
  • Blender’s tablet app will eventually make its way to Android
  • Blender’s new app will be for people with tablets as their main device
  • The company has not revealed a release timeline
Advertisement

Blender is developing a standalone tablet app, with an initial test version set to launch on the App Store for iPad Pro models that support the Apple Pencil. The company plans to expand availability to Android devices and other graphic tablets later. Blender has also shared early design previews of the app. The company plans to brings its 3D modelling and animation tools, traditionally used on larger screens, to more portable platforms.

Blender For Tablets: What Will It Look Like?

In a blog post on the Blender website, the maker of the 3D modelling and animation software revealed that it is currently developing a dedicated standalone app for tablets. It would focus on devices like - Apple iPad, Microsoft Surface, Huawei MatePad, and the Wacom MovinkPad, and others. Since the company has revealed its intentions, users might get access to it soon. The company said that it wants to bring the “full power” of the software to smaller screens.

The company noted that to bring its software to tablets, it will have to expand the existing input methods, improve application templates, which would eventually run on a “regular Blender build”. The app will first be tested on the iPad Pro variants with Apple Pencil support, and subsequently be released to Android and other graphic tablets. The company has hinted that the iOS version of the app could come with AirDrop support.

With the “Blender on a tablet” app, the company will cater to artists who need a stylus for specific tasks like painting, sculpting, 2D animation, artists who use tablets as their main device, and artists who use Blender while travelling.

On top of this, Blender has highlighted that it will have to overcome several challenges in order to bring the app to above mentioned devices. The company said that there are software and hardware limitations like single and full-screen window workflow, small screen real estate, lack of keyboard and mouse, multiple input methods like touch and stylus, and limited processing power and battery on tablets.

Hence, the company has demoed what the standalone Blender app could look like on a tablet. For object manipulation, it shows that the app could come with a custom application template, a wheel menu window overlay, sidebar tabs with various tools, and easy access to Outliner and Properties Editor in the 3D Viewport.

Blender mentioned that there could be a few tablet-specific features too, such as multi-touch functions and gestures, the ability to handle multiple active regions, the previously mentioned wheel menu, and an interactive status bar.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Blender Animation, Blender for Tablet, iPad Pro, iPad Pro with Apple Pencil, Apple
Video-Sharing App Vine Is Returning 'In AI Form', Says Elon Musk
Blender Is Working on a Standalone App for iPad Pro With Apple Pencil Support
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  4. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  5. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  6. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  7. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
  8. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  9. iPhone 17 Pro Series Tipped to Come With These Three Camera Upgrades
  10. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
  7. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  8. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  9. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  10. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »