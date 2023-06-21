Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Chingari Lays Off 20 Percent of Its Workforce as Part of Organisation Restructuring

Chingari Lays Off 20 Percent of Its Workforce as Part of Organisation Restructuring

Chingari has allegedly laid off 25 percent of the total workforce but the company said that it has laid off only 20 percent of its workforce.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 21 June 2023 11:57 IST
Chingari Lays Off 20 Percent of Its Workforce as Part of Organisation Restructuring

Photo Credit: Chingari

Chingari is offering two months' salary to the impacted employees to assist them during the transition

Short-video-based social media app Chingari has laid off around 60 employees as part of its restructuring plan, the company said on Tuesday.

Sources said that the total number of fired employees constitutes about 25 percent of the Chingari's total workforce but the company said that it has laid off only 20 percent of its workforce.

When contacted, a Chingari spokesperson said, "We deeply regret the need for these workforce reductions of 20 per cent as a part of Chingari's organisational restructuring. These were one of the toughest decisions for our management and we understand the impact they have on our employees. We are appreciative of their contributions and commitment to Chingari." The development adds to the woes for people working in start-ups where a large number of employees are being frequently laid off.

Recently, edtech major Byju's and controversy-ridden Mojocare laid off around 1,000 and 170 employees respectively.

A social media handle in the name of Gas Lighter appeared after Chingari laid off employees.

The handle sent out tweets about lay-offs at Chingari. It claimed that the company has laid off 60 percent of the total workforce and Slack accounts of several employees have been deactivated to push them towards forced resignation.

The Chingari spokesperson said that the company as part of the severance package is offering two months' salary to the impacted employees to assist them during the transition and three more months of health insurance coverage.

"Moreover, we are devoted to supporting our impacted employees by providing all-encompassing support, such as career counselling and job placement assistance. Our priorities continue to be streamlining processes, boosting productivity, and matching resources to our long-term growth goals," the spokesperson said.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chingari, Layoff
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Crosses $28,600 Mark, Overall Crypto Chart Sees Profits

Related Stories

Chingari Lays Off 20 Percent of Its Workforce as Part of Organisation Restructuring
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Teased to Take Place in July: Details
  2. Realme 11 Pro Series Update Disables Data Collection Feature After Backlash
  3. Infinix Launches Limited-Edition Note 30 Pro Model: All Details
  4. Tesla Will Be in India as Soon as Possible, Says Elon Musk
  5. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Colour Options Teased Ahead of Launch: See Here
  6. OnePlus V Fold Design Renders Leaked Online: See Here
  7. Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ Specifications Surface on Benchmark Website
  8. Boult Crown R Pro Smartwatch Launched in India for This Price
  9. Here's What the Charging Cable for the Nothing Phone 2 Will Look Like
  10. OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications Tipped: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12R Specifications, Design and Colour Options Leak via China Telecom Listing: Report
  2. Chingari Lays Off 20 Percent of Its Workforce as Part of Organisation Restructuring
  3. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Crosses $28,600 Mark, Overall Crypto Chart Sees Profits
  4. Google Acknowledges Android Bug That Incorrectly Showed WhatsApp Accessing Microphone, Issues Simple Fix
  5. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Float in Losses; Underdog Altcoins Leo, Stellar See Gains
  6. Netflix Changes Its Viewership Measurement System, Wednesday Surpasses Stranger Things 4 in All-Time Rankings
  7. Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Update Disables Enhanced Intelligent Services Setting After Backlash
  8. Teleperformance Signs $185 Million Deal With Microsoft to Launch Generative AI Tool
  9. OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  10. ChatGPT-maker OpenAI Plans App Store For AI software: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.