Technology News

Meesho Lays Off 15 Percent of Its Workforce to Cut Costs, Achieve Profitability

Meesho announced that all the affected employees will get one month extra severance pay beyond the notice period.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 5 May 2023 18:04 IST
Meesho Lays Off 15 Percent of Its Workforce to Cut Costs, Achieve Profitability

Photo Credit: Meesho

Meesho is nearing zero cash burn and is on track to achieve EBITDA breakeven this year

Highlights
  • The company grew 10 times from 2020 to 2022
  • It was aided by Covid tailwinds and aggressive investments
  • Meesho Founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey announced it in an email to employees

E-commerce firm Meesho has laid off 251 employees constituting 15 per cent of its workforce to cut costs and as part of its efforts to achieve profitability, a top company official said on Friday.

Meesho Founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey in an email to employees informed about the decision and announced that all the affected employees will get one month extra severance pay beyond the notice period as well as ESOPs irrespective of the period they have been with the company.

"We are reducing the size of the Meesho workforce by 15 per cent, affecting 251 employees," Aatrey said in an internal email.

He said that the company grew 10 times from 2020 to 2022 which was aided by Covid tailwinds and aggressive investments.

"Even as we tracked our plans, the macro climate undeniably and considerably changed. As a result, we have had to accelerate our timeline to profitability as part of Project Redbull, while readjusting our GMV growth goals to 30 per cent YoY.

"While our cash reserves buffer us well for these harsh circumstances, we need to stay highly prudent on the cost front," Aatrey said.

A recent report by Jefferies had said that Meesho is already contribution-margin positive (pre-marketing and indirect spends) and the company is nearing zero cash burn and is on track to achieve EBITDA breakeven this year.

When contacted, the company spokesperson said: "We have taken a difficult decision to part ways with 251 Meeshoites constituting 15 per cent of the employee base, as we look to work with a leaner organizational structure to achieve sustained profitability." The spokesperson said that the company is committed to ensure all those impacted have its full support and will be provided a separation package that includes a one-time severance payment of 2.5 to 9 months (depending on tenor and designation), continued insurance benefits, job placement support and accelerated vesting of ESOPs.

"We remain grateful for their contributions in building Meesho," the spokesperson said.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meesho, meesho layoffs, Layoffs, Online Shopping Apps
AI Is Helping Us Read Minds, but Should We?

Related Stories

Meesho Lays Off 15 Percent of Its Workforce to Cut Costs, Achieve Profitability
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola Electric Says It Will Refund Charger Cost to EV Scooter Buyers
  2. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Best Offers on Smartphones
  3. WhatsApp Rolls Out Feature to Silent Unknown Callers in Beta Update: Details
  4. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 Live Now: Top Offers 
  5. Motorola Edge 40 With MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC Launched: All Details
  6. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 Now Live for Prime Users: Best Deals on Phones
  7. Oppo F23 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications, Launch Date Tipped: See Here
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  9. How to Buy an iPhone 14 for Rs. 39,323 During the Amazon Great Summer Sale
  10. Vivo X90 Pro Review: Meeting Expectations?
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7a Price, Renders, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Receives Nothing OS 1.5.4 Update With New Feedback Feature, Power Consumption Optimisation
  3. WhatsApp Rolls Out Privacy Features, Bottom Navigation Bar With New UI, and Other Updates: Details
  4. Meesho Lays Off 15 Percent of Its Workforce to Cut Costs, Achieve Profitability
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Pro Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras, Design Shown From All Angles
  6. Google Directed by Delhi High Court to Take Down YouTube Videos Defaming Indian Spices
  7. iPhone Assembler Foxconn's April Sales Fall 12 Percent On Slow Smartphone Business
  8. Vivo X90S Appears on Google Play Console Listing, Reveals New MediaTek Processor: Report
  9. Samsung One UI 5 Watch Update Based on Google WearOS 4 Announced For Eligible Galaxy Watches
  10. Pathaan Starring Shah Rukh Khan to Release in Bangladesh on May 12
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.