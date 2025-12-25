The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is set to be launched in China today, December 25. It is expected to arrive as the top-of-the-line model in the Xiaomi 17 series, which already comprises the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. The company has been revealing several details about the smartphone in the days leading up to its launch. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is confirmed to debut with a Leica-tuned triple rear camera system.

From price to specifications, here's everything you need to know about the Xiaomi 17 Ultra ahead of its China launch today.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launch Details

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be launched in China today at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). It is set to be unveiled at the Xiaomi x Leica Imaging Strategic Cooperation Upgrade event. The company will host a livestream for the Xiaomi 17 Ultra launch on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price (Expected)

According to reports, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be priced similarly to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra in China. For reference, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra had a starting price of CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 78,000) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant, while the top-end 16GB + 1TB configuration was priced at CNY 7,799 (roughly Rs. 93,000).

However, Xiaomi has yet to confirm these details officially. What's confirmed are the colourways. As per the company, its upcoming flagship will be sold in three colours — black, white, and Starry Sky Green, via the Xiaomi China online store.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is rumoured to come with a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO display and a 3D-printed titanium alloy middle frame. According to a company official, it will be the thinnest Ultra model to date, with a thickness of 8.29mm.

For optics, the upcoming flagship will be equipped with a Leica-tuned triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel Leica 1-inch Light and Shadow Master main camera and a Leica-branded 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor.

Reports suggest that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is expected to have ultra-wideband support and satellite connectivity on higher variants. The handset may pack a massive 6,800mAh battery with 100W wired and 80W wireless charging support.