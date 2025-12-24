Russia Patents Rotating Space Station Concept to Generate Artificial Gravity in Orbit

Russia has taken a conceptual step toward solving one of human spaceflight's oldest challenges by patenting a space station design capable of generating artificial gravity. The idea, conceived by the state-owned Energia rocket company, involves spinning habitable modules around an axis inside which some degree of artificial gravity could be maintained using centrifugal force. A system like this could help reduce health risks faced by space travelers during long orbits and missions further from the Earth's surface, such as muscle atrophy and bone loss, along with other systemic ailments caused by prolonged microgravity exposure. The patent comes as space agencies around the world plan for a future post-ISS era.

Russia's Patented Space Station Design Aims to Create Half-Earth Gravity Through Rotation

According to a report by Russian state media outlet TASS, which reviewed the patent documents, the proposed station would generate about 0.5g—roughly half of Earth's gravity. It is composed of a hub structure with fixed and moving parts, which are linked to a habitat by hermetically sealed but flexible passages. As per the report, the rotating dwellings would circle around the axis continuously, creating simulated gravity.

The patent says rotating 40-metre-radius modules at five rpm would simulate gravity, assembled via multiple orbital launches, complex yet feasible.

Rotating Space Station Faces Docking Risks but Signals Russia's Post-ISS Ambitions

However, the evidence also notes some specific hurdles. This would mean careful coordination in the docking of spacecraft and operational risks. The possible loss of the ability to match rotation for arrivals and departures is listed as one concern, with the potential to reduce “the overall safety envelope,” particularly when crew or supplies are being flown.

Despite hurdles, artificial gravity is considered crucial for deep-space missions, and NASA and private companies investigated it as Russia indicated post-ISS interest.