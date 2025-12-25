Xiaomi 17 Ultra was launched in China by the smartphone maker on Thursday as the fourth model in its flagship lineup. It succeeds the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, which was unveiled in the country earlier this year. The smartphone offers various upgrades over its predecessor, including battery, chipset, performance, and cameras. The new Xiaomi 17 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. The phone features a Leica-tuned rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price, Availability

Xiaomi 17 Ultra price starts at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 90,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. The higher-end option with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at CNY 7,499 (about Rs. 96,000). Lastly, the top-of-the-line 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant costs CNY 8,499 (about Rs. 1,09,000).

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition is priced at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,02,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option and CNY 8,999 (about Rs. 1,15,000) for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant. It ships in Black and Off White shades.

The new Xiaomi 17 Ultra will go on sale in China on December 27 via the Xiaomi online store. It is offered in Black, White, Cold Smoky Purple, and Starry Green (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Specifications, Features

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3. It sports a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,060 nits peak brightness, and Dragon Crystal Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with an Adreno 840 GPU. It also features up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra gets a Leica-tuned triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel LOFIC Omnivision 1050L primary shooter with a 1-inch sensor and optical image stabilisation. It also features a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultrawide camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with support for 3.2x to 4.3x continuous optical zoom. The phone is capable of recording up to 4K resolution videos. On the front, the handset sports a 50-megapixel OV50M selfie camera, too.

The new Xiaomi 17 Ultra packs a 6,800mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. For connectivity, it supports 5G, 4G LTE, a USB Type-C port, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4. It ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The handset features a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security, too. The handset boasts a thickness of 8.29mm, while weighing about 224g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.