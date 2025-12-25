Oppo Pad Air 5 was launched in China on Thursday by the tech firm as the latest addition to its Pad Air lineup. The new tablet is currently available for pre-order in the company and will soon go on sale in the country. It will be offered in two colour options, along with the Soft Light versions. The Pad Air 5 sports a 12.1-inch display, which delivers up to 120Hz of refresh rate. The octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset powers the new tablet, which has been paired with a 10,050mAh battery. It carries a single 8-megapixel rear camera, too.

Oppo Pad Air 5 Price, Availability

Oppo Pad Air 5 price starts at CNY 1,899 (about Rs. 24,000) for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options are priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 28,000) and CNY 2,499 (about Rs. 32,000), respectively.

On the other hand, the Soft Light versions with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage cost CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 31,000) and CNY 2,699 (about Rs. 35,000), respectively.

The new Oppo Pad Air 5 will go on sale in China on December 31 via the Oppo online store. It will be offered in Starlight Powder and Space Gray (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Oppo Pad Air 5 Specifications, Features

The Oppo Pad Air 5 runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16. It is equipped with a 12.1-inch LCD screen, which offers up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 2,800×1,980 pixels resolution, up to 900 nits of peak brightness, 284 ppi pixel density, up to 540Hz touch sampling rate, a 7:5 aspect ratio, and 98 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The new Pad Air 5 is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.5GHz.

Its SoC has been paired with an Arm Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. For optics, the Oppo Pad Air 5 features a single 8-megapixel camera on the back. It also carries an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The tablet allows users to record up to 1080p resolution videos with the rear camera at 30fps.

In terms of connectivity options, the Oppo Pad Air 5 features Wi-Fi 6 and a USB Type-C port. Meanwhile, the cellular version gets additional support for 5G, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an electronic compass, an accelerometer, and a hall effect sensor.

The Oppo Pad Air 5 packs a 10,050mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC wired fast charging support. It measures 266.01x192.77x6.83mm in dimensions and weighs about 599g.