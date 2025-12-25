Technology News
English Edition

Dracula: A Love Tale Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to About its Plot, Cast, and More

Dracula presents a dark, modern reinterpretation of the classic vampire tale, blending gothic horror with psychological depth and stylish storytelling.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 December 2025 10:58 IST
Dracula: A Love Tale Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to About its Plot, Cast, and More

Photo Credit: IMDB

Dracula is a gothic thriller starring Claes Bang, blending horror, dark humor

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Modern retelling of the classic Dracula myth
  • Stylish gothic visuals with psychological horror elements
  • Powerful performance by Claes Bang as Count Dracula
Advertisement

Dracula: A Love Tale is a French Gothic romance tale with romantic fantasy elements. It is written and directed by Luc Besson. It has been adapted from the novel Dracula, written by Bram Stoker. It stars with Christopher Waltz and Zoe Bleu. theatrically it was released on July 30, 2025. The story takes you centuries back, where the film gets supernatural mystery, with an emotional storytelling approach. It is about the poetic and fresh Dracula who is forever longing for love. 

When and Where to Watch

It is now out on Amazon Prime Video to watch. It was released theatrically on July 30, 2025. 

Trailer and Plot

The official trailer of this drama is about the chilling tone and eerie scenes in the backdrop of a gothic culture. The plot would move you on Dracula's journey, whose wife is no more, and years after he turned into a vampire and sees a woman who looks like his wife. Now he wants to get her. He moved from Transylvania to England. He encounters people who challenge him and has a tweaked relationship with humanity. It has horror, dark humour, and it gives a psychological vibe with a fresh take on the myth. 

Cast and Crew

The series has Luc Besson as the director. Caleb Landry Jones, Christoph Waltz, Zoë Bleu, Matilda De Angelis, Ewens Abid, David Shields, Guillaume de Tonquédec, Bertrand-Xavier Corbi and others. 

Reception

Dracula has many praises for its wonderful gothic representation and storytelling approach, with an IMDb rating of 6.2 out of 10.
 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OTT, Humor, SERIES
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Pernikahan Dini Gen Z Now Streaming on OTT: A Teen Drama on Love, Choices, and Life-Changing Consequences
OnePlus 15T Display, Camera, and More Details Leaked Online

Related Stories

Dracula: A Love Tale Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to About its Plot, Cast, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  2. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Retail Box Reveals Price in India Weeks Before Launch
  3. Realme Pad 3 5G to Launch Alongside the Realme 16 Pro Series
  4. OnePlus Nord 6 Visits Certification Website, Could Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Pad Air 5 Launched With 10,050mAh Battery, 12.1-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
  2. Dracula: A Love Tale Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to About its Plot, Cast, and More
  3. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launching Today: Know Price, Features, Specifications and More
  4. South Korean Startup Innospace Fails on First Orbital Launch Attempt of Hanbit-Nano Rocket
  5. Failing Starlink Satellite Photographed in Orbit Before Fiery Reentry
  6. Russia Patents Rotating Space Station Concept to Generate Artificial Gravity in Orbit
  7. Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Shows Wobbling Jets in Rare Sun-Facing Tail, Surprising Astronomers
  8. Magnetic Control of Lithium Enables Safer, High-Capacity “Dream Battery” Without Explosion Risk
  9. Vritta OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  10. Rajini Gaang OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »