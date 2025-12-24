Failing Starlink Satellite Photographed in Orbit Before Fiery Reentry

On December 17, 2025, a SpaceX Starlink satellite (serial 35956) experienced a serious failure that caused it to lose communication and vent its fuel tank. As a result, the out-of-control satellite's orbit dropped by a few kilometers, and it's now on a path to burn up upon reentering the Earth's atmosphere. The next day, December 18, Maxar/Vantor's WorldView-3 satellite captured a high-res image of the failing Starlink in orbit.

Satellite Malfunction and Descent

According to news, on Dec. 17, 2025, a SpaceX Starlink broadband satellite (serial #35956) experienced a critical malfunction at about 418 km altitude. The event vented the craft's propulsion fuel tank, causing its orbit to decay by ~4 km and shedding a few small debris fragments. The unresponsive satellite is now tumbling toward Earth. SpaceX says it will reenter the atmosphere and burn up within weeks, and that debris poses no hazard to other spacecraft. SpaceX is coordinating with NASA and the U.S. Space Force to track any debris from the incident.

High-resolution Orbital Imaging

Following the anomaly, SpaceX requested Vantor (previously, Maxar) to take a picture of the malfunctioning spacecraft. Dec. 18, the WorldView-3 satellite created by Vantor captured a picture of the Earth nearly 150 miles (241km) above. The boxy Starlink was mostly intact in the picture with a resolution of approximately 4.7 inches (12 cm) per pixel. According to Todd Surdey of Vantor, this fast imagery proved that the team at SpaceX could rapidly determine the potential damage. A handful of small debris fragments were observed, and SpaceX reported that they were not dangerous to other satellites.