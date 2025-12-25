Technology News
English Edition

Astrophysicists Map Invisible Universe Using Warped Galaxies to Reveal Dark Matter

Galaxy warps help map dark matter and energy, confirming standard cosmology and uncovering hidden cosmic structures.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 December 2025 15:00 IST
Astrophysicists Map Invisible Universe Using Warped Galaxies to Reveal Dark Matter

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Warped galaxies reveal dark matter and dark energy distribution across the cosmos

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Warped galaxies map dark matter and energy
  • Over 270 million galaxies were analyzed for cosmic structure
  • Archival telescope images reveal a hidden universe
Advertisement

Astrophysicists mapped the invisible universe by tracking subtle distortions in the shapes of far-off galaxies, showing how dark matter and energy forge cosmological objects. This technique, called weak gravitational lensing, enabled scientists to measure the distribution of matter across a vast swath of the sky. Using information from the Dark Energy Survey (designed to probe the expansion history of the universe and published open-access in a companion paper), as well as other data, they examined more than 270 million galaxies to understand the clumpiness of matter and confirm that the standard Lambda-CDM cosmology model accurately describes the universe's structure and evolution.

Expanded DECADE Survey Doubles Galaxy Measurements, Refining Cosmic Structure and Weak Lensing Analyses

According to a University of Chicago report, the Dark Energy Camera All Data Everywhere (DECADE) project expanded earlier surveys by including thousands of square degrees beyond the main survey area. These images, initially captured for other reasons, enabled researchers to more than double the number of galaxies that have had their shapes measured and helped them cross-reference previous discrepancies between weak lensing and cosmic microwave background predictions.

Studying galaxy shapes and redshifts shows mass curving light; Chihway Chang said archival images enable weak lensing without specialized surveys.

DECADE and Dark Energy Survey Map One-Third of Sky, Revealing Dark Matter and Energy Distribution

The DECADE and Dark Energy Survey data combined now cover a third of the sky, allowing us for the first time to explore details of the distribution of dark matter and dark energy. Worldwide, researchers are already using the public catalog to study dwarf galaxies and to fine-tune maps of the universe's mass.

The effort confirms cosmic structure growth matches standard cosmology, showing how dark matter and energy govern the universe and archival data.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: dark matter, dark energy, warped galaxies, astrophysics, cosmology, universe mapping, astronomy, DECADE, DES
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
How to Recall a Message in Outlook: A Step-by-Step Guide
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Gets One UI 8.5 Beta 2 Update in India With New Improvements, Bug Fixes

Related Stories

Astrophysicists Map Invisible Universe Using Warped Galaxies to Reveal Dark Matter
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  2. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Retail Box Reveals Price in India Weeks Before Launch
  3. Oppo Pad Air 5 With a 10,050mAh Battery Launched at This Price
  4. OnePlus Nord 6 Visits Certification Website, Could Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Astrophysicists Map Invisible Universe Using Warped Galaxies to Reveal Dark Matter
  2. Why Venus Is the Brightest Morning Star Visible From Earth
  3. Oppo Pad Air 5 Launched With 10,050mAh Battery, 12.1-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
  4. Dracula: A Love Tale Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to About its Plot, Cast, and More
  5. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launching Today: Know Price, Features, Specifications and More
  6. South Korean Startup Innospace Fails on First Orbital Launch Attempt of Hanbit-Nano Rocket
  7. Failing Starlink Satellite Photographed in Orbit Before Fiery Reentry
  8. Russia Patents Rotating Space Station Concept to Generate Artificial Gravity in Orbit
  9. Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Shows Wobbling Jets in Rare Sun-Facing Tail, Surprising Astronomers
  10. Magnetic Control of Lithium Enables Safer, High-Capacity “Dream Battery” Without Explosion Risk
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »