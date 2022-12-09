Technology News
Google Chrome Update Adds Memory Saver Mode for Improved RAM Management, New Performance Settings

Google Chrome’s new Memory Saver and Energy Saver modes won’t be available on iOS and Android mobile devices.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 9 December 2022 13:10 IST
Google Chrome performance customisation is rolling out as part of 108 update.

Highlights
  • Google Chrome is adding Energy Saver mode to extend battery life
  • New modes will be available on Windows, Mac and Chromebook
  • Google Chrome is the most popular Web browser in the world

Google Chrome can be a memory-intensive application, especially when multiple active tabs are open. Chrome is infamous for being one of the most RAM-hungry browsers, but Google has now introduced improvements, such as the ability to automatically snooze inactive tabs and free up memory. The update to Chrome 108 adds Memory Saver and Energy Saver modes that are claimed to boost performance and battery life while using Google's browser. The two modes are coming to Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS.

According to a Google Chrome support page, you can now personalise the browser's performance in settings. “To save your computer's memory and keep active tabs running smoothly, Chrome deactivates tabs you haven't used in a while. Your inactive tabs will remain visible. When you reopen an inactive tab, it'll reload automatically,” the support page mentions.

To make use of the new mode, you can go to Chrome settings, click on Performance and toggle Memory Saver on or off. You also have the option to keep specific sites always active. Note that iOS and Android devices don't allow you to tweak Chrome's performance.

Additionally, Chrome will reduce its image capture rate and other background tasks to extend battery life of your device. The feature works automatically whenever the device is unplugged from charge while Energy Saver is on, or whenever the device battery is low in an unplugged state, according to Google. This mode can also be accessed by going to Chrome settings, then clicking on Performance and turning Energy Saver on or off. Google notes that you may notice changes in gaming and video performance while the Energy Saver mode is on and recommends using the mode for a long road trip or plane ride for extended battery usage.

Google Chrome remains the most popular Web browser in the world, with over 65 percent of Internet users preferring it over the likes of Safari, Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Firefox. Chrome also recently rolled out an update for its search bar, adding three new shortcuts for smoother browsing experience.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Google Chrome, Google, Windows
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
