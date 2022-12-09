Google Chrome can be a memory-intensive application, especially when multiple active tabs are open. Chrome is infamous for being one of the most RAM-hungry browsers, but Google has now introduced improvements, such as the ability to automatically snooze inactive tabs and free up memory. The update to Chrome 108 adds Memory Saver and Energy Saver modes that are claimed to boost performance and battery life while using Google's browser. The two modes are coming to Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS.

According to a Google Chrome support page, you can now personalise the browser's performance in settings. “To save your computer's memory and keep active tabs running smoothly, Chrome deactivates tabs you haven't used in a while. Your inactive tabs will remain visible. When you reopen an inactive tab, it'll reload automatically,” the support page mentions.

To make use of the new mode, you can go to Chrome settings, click on Performance and toggle Memory Saver on or off. You also have the option to keep specific sites always active. Note that iOS and Android devices don't allow you to tweak Chrome's performance.

Additionally, Chrome will reduce its image capture rate and other background tasks to extend battery life of your device. The feature works automatically whenever the device is unplugged from charge while Energy Saver is on, or whenever the device battery is low in an unplugged state, according to Google. This mode can also be accessed by going to Chrome settings, then clicking on Performance and turning Energy Saver on or off. Google notes that you may notice changes in gaming and video performance while the Energy Saver mode is on and recommends using the mode for a long road trip or plane ride for extended battery usage.

Google Chrome remains the most popular Web browser in the world, with over 65 percent of Internet users preferring it over the likes of Safari, Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Firefox. Chrome also recently rolled out an update for its search bar, adding three new shortcuts for smoother browsing experience.

