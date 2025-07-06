Technology News
Sri Sri Sri RajaVaru Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know

Witness the ultimate family drama, where Raja, portrayed by Narne Nithiin, is a chain smoker and has to deal with his habit to save his family and personal relationships.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 July 2025 15:07 IST
Photo Credit: BookMyShow

Highlights
  • Sri Sri Sri RajaVaru is a Telugu family drama movie
  • It stars Nithiin, Rao Ramesh, and Sampada Hulivana in the key roles
  • Streaming now, only on Prime Video
Sri Sri Sri Raja Varu is a Telugu family drama movie that has been written and directed by Satish Vegesna. The movie follows Raja, portrayed by Narne Nithiin, who is a chain smoker and his habit of smoking starts creating problems in his life. From family to his love interest, each relationship of his starts getting impacted negatively. The movie is intense in emotions and comprises a blend of romance and decent comic timing. Overall, it is a lighthearted entertainer.

When and Where to Watch Sri Sri Sri RajaVaru

The movie has landed on the digital screens and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the Telugu language. Viewers will need a subscription to watch this epic family drama.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sri Sri Sri RajaVaru

This Nithiin starrer drama follows two family friends, but political rivals, Subbaraju and Krishna Murthy, whose respective children fall in love with each other. However, Raja, son of Subbaraju, is a chain smoker, and his addiction starts creating complications within his life. Also, he gets into a conflict with Krishna Murthy, whose daughter is his love interest. As his habit of chain smoking begins dominating his personal life and family relations, he has to face the challenges. The movie is super entertaining.

Cast and Crew of Sri Sri Sri RajaVaru

This Telugu family drama is studded with prominent stars like Naarne Nithiin, Rao Ramesh, Sampada Hulivana, V.K. Naresh, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Avinash Varma, Racha Ravi, and more. The writer and director of the movie is Satish Vegesna. The music composition has been delivered by Kailas Menon, whereas the cinematography has been done by Damu Narravula. Also, Rajesh Dasari is the editor of Sri Sri Sri RajaVaru.

Reception of Sri Sri Sri RajaVaru

The theatrical release of Sri Sri Sri RajaVaru was held on June 6th, 2025, where it received a mixed response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.0/10.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

