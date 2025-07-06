Technology News
Kaalidhar Laapata Now Available on Zee5: What You Need to Know About Abhishek Bachchan's Starrer Movie

Kaalidhar Laapata is a touching Hindi drama that follows an aging man and a young boy on an unexpected road journey. Streaming from July 4 on Z5

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 July 2025 16:07 IST
Photo Credit: ZEE5

Highlights
  • Kaalidhar Laapata is now streaming on Z5 from July 4, 2025
  • A Hindi remake of the acclaimed Tamil film Karuppu Durai
  • Directed by Madhumita, known for nuanced emotional storytelling
Kaalidhar Laapata is an awaited film blended with emotions and inspiration. It's the remake of the film Karuppu Durai, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Daivik Baghela. The movie is directed by Madhumita. It shows a depressed man who runs away from his family after sacrificing his whole life for them. There comes a turning point in his life when he meets a young boy, Ballu. Kaalidhar starts to realise how he should live his life and fulfil all his little desires that satisfy him.

When and Where to Watch Kaalidhar Laapata

Kaalidhar Laapata is out on the OTT platform Z5, formerly known as Zee5, from today, July 4, 2025.

Trailer and Plot of Kaalidhar Laapata

Kaalidhar Laapata takes us into a glimpse of the life of Kaalidhar, played by Abhishek Bachchan, who is a middle-aged man suffering from memory loss. After his family betrays him, he leaves them and disappears in the crowd of the Maha Kumbh Mela. He meets Ballu after his escape. Ballu teaches him the warmth, laughter, and opportunities for another time in life. The trailer of Kaalidhar Laapata shows the rediscovery of a man who is saddened by the events due to his family members. He is now out on a journey of rediscovery and joy. Both of them start to complete their unfulfilled desires and forget the tension in their lives. The film depicts the strong bond created between them and explores the theme of dignity and transformation.

Cast and Crew of Kaalidhar Laapata

The movie casts Abhishek Bachchan and Daivik Baghela, Geetika Vidya, Prakash Belawadi, Shruti Vyas, and Varun Buddhadev. Madhumita is the director and writer of the film. There is another writer by the name of Sreekar Prasad. Zee Studios is the production house.

Reception of Kaalidhar Laapata

The film plays to the strings of both the audience and the critics. With an IMDb rating of 8 out of 10, it is winning the hearts of the viewers. The idea of the film is to live and not think too much, which is being liked along with the outstanding performances by the lead roles.

 

Further reading: Kaalidhar Laapata Z5, Abhishek Bachchan 2025 movie, Z5 new releases July 2025, Kaalidhar Laapata plot, Karuppu Durai remake Hindi, Daivik Baghela child actor, Madhumita films, emotional road trip movies, Z5 originals, Hindi drama films 2025
