Narivetta OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tovino Thomas Starrer Political Drama Online?

Witness the journey of Varghese (played by Tovino Thomas), a stubborn police officer, who has been posted to a remote village, where tensions are burning within marginalized communities.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 July 2025 17:09 IST
Narivetta OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tovino Thomas Starrer Political Drama Online?

Photo Credit: BookMyShow

Narivetta OTT release set! Stream this gripping Malayalam political drama online soon

Highlights
  • Narivetta is a Malayalam political action drama movie
  • Tovino Thomas stars in the lead role
  • Streaming starts from July 11th, 2025, on Sony LIV
Narivetta is a Malayalam political action drama movie that has finally locked its OTT release date. The movie, after receiving a remarkable response in the theatres, is very much anticipated, specifically from those who missed out in the halls. Narivetta, the Anuraj Manohar directorial, revolves around Varghese, portrayed by Tovino Thomas, a dedicated and smart police officer, who has been transferred to Wayanad amid rising community tensions. His position will be kept under test. The movie is inspired by the events of the 2003 Muthanga Tribal Protest.

When and Where to Watch Narivetta

Narivetta is set to make its digital premiere on July 11, 2025, on Sony LIV. The viewers will need a subscription to watch the movie.

Official Trailer and Plot of Narivetta

Narivetta is a political action drama that follows Varghese, who is resistant to joining the police force, and is influenced by his mother and girlfriend to join the police force. He is believed to be arrogant and stubborn. The stars have delivered electrifying performances, and the plot keeps you glued to your seats until the end.

Cast and Crew of Narivetta

This movie is a blend of star performers, including the talented Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Arya Salim, Cheran, Priyamvada Krishnan, Pranav Teophine, and more. The movie has been directed by Anuraj Manohar, while the writer is Abin Joseph. The music has been composed by Jakes Bejoy, whereas Vijay is the face behind the excellent cinematography. The editors of Narivetta are Shameer Muhammed and Muhammad Sanoober.

Reception of Narivetta

The theatrical release of Narivetta was done on May 23rd, 2025, where it opened with a remarkable response from the critics and the audience. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.0/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, OTTRelease, Malayalam
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Narivetta OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tovino Thomas Starrer Political Drama Online?
Comment
