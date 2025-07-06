Technology News
English Edition

Astronomers Discover 3I/ATLAS, Largest Interstellar Comet Yet Detected

Astronomers discovered 3I/ATLAS, a 10–20 km-wide interstellar comet racing into the solar system. It will reach perihelion in October.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 July 2025 20:13 IST
Astronomers Discover 3I/ATLAS, Largest Interstellar Comet Yet Detected

Photo Credit: NASA/ESA/Saguaro Observatory

3I/ATLAS: Third and largest interstellar comet discovered, marking a new milestone in space science

Highlights
  • 3I/ATLAS is likely the largest interstellar comet discovered
  • Object travels at 150,000 mph on a hyperbolic solar escape path
  • Observations now underway before it nears the Sun in October
Advertisement

Astronomers have discovered the third interstellar comet to pass through our solar system. Named 3I/ATLAS (initially A11pl3Z), it was first spotted July 1 by the ATLAS telescope in Chile and confirmed the same day. Pre-discovery images show it in the sky as far back as mid-June. The object is racing toward the inner system at roughly 150,000 miles per hour on a near-straight trajectory, too fast for the Sun to capture. Estimates suggest its nucleus may be 10–20 km across. Now inside Jupiter's orbit, 3I/ATLAS will swing closest to the Sun in October and should remain observable into late 2025.

Discovery and Classification

According to NASA, in early July the ATLAS survey telescope in Chile spotted a faint moving object first called A11pl3Z, and the IAU's Minor Planet Center confirmed the next day that it was an interstellar visitor. The object was officially named 3I/ATLAS and noted as likely the largest interstellar body yet detected. At first it appeared to be an ordinary near-Earth asteroid, but precise orbit measurements showed it speeding at ~150,000 mph – far too fast for the Sun to capture. Astronomers estimate 3I/ATLAS spans roughly 10–20 km across. Signs of cometary activity – a faint coma and short tail – have emerged, earning it the additional comet designation C/2025 N1 (ATLAS).

Studying a Pristine Comet

3I/ATLAS was spotted well before its closest approach, giving astronomers time to prepare detailed observations. It will pass within about 1.4 AU of the Sun in late October. Importantly, researchers can study it while it is still a pristine frozen relic before solar heating alters it. As Pamela Gay notes, discovering the object on its inbound leg leaves “ample time” to analyze its trajectory. Astronomers are now racing to obtain spectra and images – as Chris Lintott warns, the comet will be “baked” by sunlight as it nears perihelion.

Determining its composition and activity is considered “a rare chance” to learn how planets form in other star systems. With new facilities like the Vera C. Rubin Observatory coming online, researchers expect more such visitors in the years ahead. 3I/ATLAS offers a rare chance to study material from another star system.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: 3I/ATLAS, Interstellar, Comet
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
NASA's New Horizons Proves Deep-Space Navigation via Stellar Parallax
Narivetta OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tovino Thomas Starrer Political Drama Online?
Astronomers Discover 3I/ATLAS, Largest Interstellar Comet Yet Detected
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Narivetta OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Political Drama Online?
  2. AI Designs Ocean Gliders Inspired by Sea Creatures to Boost Underwater Research Efficiency
  3. Hubble finds missing globular cluster in Milky Way's crowded stellar halo
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Discover 3I/ATLAS, Largest Interstellar Comet Yet Detected
  2. NASA's New Horizons Proves Deep-Space Navigation via Stellar Parallax
  3. AI Designs Ocean Gliders Inspired by Sea Creatures to Boost Underwater Research Efficiency
  4. Narivetta OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tovino Thomas Starrer Political Drama Online?
  5. Kaalidhar Laapata Now Available on Zee5: What You Need to Know About Abhishek Bachchan's Starrer Movie
  6. Sri Sri Sri RajaVaru Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Hubble Observations Give Forgotten Globular Cluster Its Moment to Shine
  8. Very Massive Stars Blow Away Outer Layers in Powerful Winds Before Black Hole Collapse
  9. Astronomers Capture First-Ever Image of a Dead Star That Exploded Twice in Rare Supernova Event
  10. Climate Satellite MethaneSAT Fails After Just One Year in Orbit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »